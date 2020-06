Amenities

Rarely available 1 bedroom on second floor in the heart of Arlington. Situation on a tree lined street, this condo will make you feel at home. Featuring hardwood floors, L-shaped living room that leads to kitchen, plenty of space to put a nice dining table. Window in kitchen. Great size bedroom with built in shelves. Easy walk to Rosslyn metro, Clarendon, Georgetown and all the fine dining that the area has to offer. Short drive to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Reagan National Airport.