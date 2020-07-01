All apartments in Arlington
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:32 AM

1301 S CLEVELAND STREET S

1301 South Cleveland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1301 South Cleveland Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Recently updated 1BR + DEN, end unit townhouse in Arlington Village. You have your own front and rear doors. Lots of sunny windows with custom shutters in LR and mini blinds on other windows. Refinished hardwood floors & fresh paint. Newer kitchen appliances include GAS stove, large refrigerator, dishwasher & new built-in microwave. The eat-in kitchen has lots of cabinets and work space plus plenty of room for a table. Energy efficient Bosch washer & dryer. Updated bath has new vanity, mirrored medicine cabinet and storage shelves. Large bedroom has three sunny windows, lighted ceiling fan and ten foot closet with mirrored doors. A king size bed fits well here. The den makes a perfect office or child's room. Custom closet in stairwell makes for good extra storage. Small rear deck for outdoor dining or relaxing. Steps from off-street parking with two parking passes, plus unlimited street parking out front. Walk to shops, MANY restaurants, library, & Cinema and Draft House. Good public transportation close by. DC is a quick 10 minutes by car and National Airport is 2.5 miles close. Pool, tennis, extra storage bin, water, sewer, trash, recycling and all outside maintenance included in rent. This is a great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 S CLEVELAND STREET S have any available units?
1301 S CLEVELAND STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 S CLEVELAND STREET S have?
Some of 1301 S CLEVELAND STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 S CLEVELAND STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1301 S CLEVELAND STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 S CLEVELAND STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 1301 S CLEVELAND STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1301 S CLEVELAND STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 1301 S CLEVELAND STREET S offers parking.
Does 1301 S CLEVELAND STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 S CLEVELAND STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 S CLEVELAND STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 1301 S CLEVELAND STREET S has a pool.
Does 1301 S CLEVELAND STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1301 S CLEVELAND STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 S CLEVELAND STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 S CLEVELAND STREET S has units with dishwashers.

