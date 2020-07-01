1301 S CLEVELAND STREET S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Recently updated 1BR + DEN, end unit townhouse in Arlington Village. You have your own front and rear doors. Lots of sunny windows with custom shutters in LR and mini blinds on other windows. Refinished hardwood floors & fresh paint. Newer kitchen appliances include GAS stove, large refrigerator, dishwasher & new built-in microwave. The eat-in kitchen has lots of cabinets and work space plus plenty of room for a table. Energy efficient Bosch washer & dryer. Updated bath has new vanity, mirrored medicine cabinet and storage shelves. Large bedroom has three sunny windows, lighted ceiling fan and ten foot closet with mirrored doors. A king size bed fits well here. The den makes a perfect office or child's room. Custom closet in stairwell makes for good extra storage. Small rear deck for outdoor dining or relaxing. Steps from off-street parking with two parking passes, plus unlimited street parking out front. Walk to shops, MANY restaurants, library, & Cinema and Draft House. Good public transportation close by. DC is a quick 10 minutes by car and National Airport is 2.5 miles close. Pool, tennis, extra storage bin, water, sewer, trash, recycling and all outside maintenance included in rent. This is a great place to call home!