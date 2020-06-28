All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1300 Crystal Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1300 Crystal Dr
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

1300 Crystal Dr

1300 Crystal Square Arc · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Crystal City Shops
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1300 Crystal Square Arc, Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Shops

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
yoga
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1b13138083 ---- Luxury apartment is situated in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Arlington, within walking distance to the Pentagon.Live in style and privacy with 24-hour security at this high-rise condo in Crystal City. This community has underground access to the metro,an outdoor pool, an indoor lap pool, yoga/dance studio and fitness center, all of which are privately accessed. Spectacular views. Move in ready and a maintenance free lifestyle. A 2BR/2BA 1,556-SQ FT condo with a spacious LR with wet bar and a grand owners suite. With access to a large balcony from both bedroom areas and living room, garage and storage unit included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Crystal Dr have any available units?
1300 Crystal Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Crystal Dr have?
Some of 1300 Crystal Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Crystal Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Crystal Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Crystal Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1300 Crystal Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1300 Crystal Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Crystal Dr offers parking.
Does 1300 Crystal Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Crystal Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Crystal Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1300 Crystal Dr has a pool.
Does 1300 Crystal Dr have accessible units?
No, 1300 Crystal Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Crystal Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Crystal Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
The Paramount
1425 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Parc View Arlington
815 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Virginia Square Plaza
801 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22201
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St
Arlington, VA 22203
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
The Horizons Apartments
4300 Old Dominion Dr
Arlington, VA 22207
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University