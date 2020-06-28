1300 Crystal Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1b13138083 ---- Luxury apartment is situated in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Arlington, within walking distance to the Pentagon.Live in style and privacy with 24-hour security at this high-rise condo in Crystal City. This community has underground access to the metro,an outdoor pool, an indoor lap pool, yoga/dance studio and fitness center, all of which are privately accessed. Spectacular views. Move in ready and a maintenance free lifestyle. A 2BR/2BA 1,556-SQ FT condo with a spacious LR with wet bar and a grand owners suite. With access to a large balcony from both bedroom areas and living room, garage and storage unit included.