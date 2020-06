Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

3 LEVEL, 3 BR, 3BA TOWNHOME! Livig room with beautiful, gleaming oak floor and delightful wood burning fireplace. Large kitchen with eat-in space and big sunny window. Upper level offers 2 spacious bedrooms and bathrooms. Lower level offers Rec room with brick FP and full bath which could be used as the 3rd bedroom, plus a bonus storage room and full laundry room. Will be fully painted and cleaned. Available Mid-December