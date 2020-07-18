1220 N Fillmore St.

Amenities

1BR/1BA condo on the 9th floor. North-facing unit with views of Clarendon and the Washington National Cathedral. Upgrades throughout, including hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen and bathroom faucets, and larger tiles in bathroom. Brand new HVAC with Nest thermostat and August Smart Lock on front door. Features in-unit washer and dryer and gas stove. Includes one reserved parking space in the underground garage near the elevator.



Community amenities include split-level swimming pool, party room, secure package room, and onsite management. Located in the heart of Clarendon, just 1 block from the Clarendon Metro, and just steps to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Crate & Barrel, Starbucks, the Apple store, and many restaurants and shops.



Rent includes parking, trash, water, and sewer. Tenant pays electric and gas separately.