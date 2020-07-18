All apartments in Arlington
1220 N Fillmore St.
Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:59 PM

1220 N Fillmore St

1220 North Fillmore Street · (757) 339-7387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1220 North Fillmore Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 903 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
1BR/1BA condo on the 9th floor. North-facing unit with views of Clarendon and the Washington National Cathedral. Upgrades throughout, including hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen and bathroom faucets, and larger tiles in bathroom. Brand new HVAC with Nest thermostat and August Smart Lock on front door. Features in-unit washer and dryer and gas stove. Includes one reserved parking space in the underground garage near the elevator.

Community amenities include split-level swimming pool, party room, secure package room, and onsite management. Located in the heart of Clarendon, just 1 block from the Clarendon Metro, and just steps to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Crate & Barrel, Starbucks, the Apple store, and many restaurants and shops.

Rent includes parking, trash, water, and sewer. Tenant pays electric and gas separately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1220 N Fillmore St have any available units?
1220 N Fillmore St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 N Fillmore St have?
Some of 1220 N Fillmore St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 N Fillmore St currently offering any rent specials?
1220 N Fillmore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 N Fillmore St pet-friendly?
No, 1220 N Fillmore St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1220 N Fillmore St offer parking?
Yes, 1220 N Fillmore St offers parking.
Does 1220 N Fillmore St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 N Fillmore St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 N Fillmore St have a pool?
Yes, 1220 N Fillmore St has a pool.
Does 1220 N Fillmore St have accessible units?
No, 1220 N Fillmore St does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 N Fillmore St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 N Fillmore St has units with dishwashers.

