All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1203 S FREDERICK STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1203 S FREDERICK STREET
Last updated January 19 2020 at 12:57 AM

1203 S FREDERICK STREET

1203 South Frederick Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Columbia Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1203 South Frederick Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Forest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
4 BR, 3.5 BA townhouse in the Shirlington area of Arlington, VA. End unit townhome on corner. Close to Shirlington Town Center, Four Mile Run trail and park area. 3 BR and 2 BA upstairs. Living, dining, kitchen, and half bath at main level. 1 BR, 1 BA, recreational room, and laundry room in 1/2 basement. Back porch and access/views out to forested common wooded area. Two car driveway. New roof. Easy access to Giant Grocery Store and several shops/restaurants nearby (CVS, Starbucks, Chipotle, Einstein Bagels, Subway, Buffalo Wild Wings, etc). Easy access to I-395 for N-S access, and Carling Springs to US 50 for E-W access. HOA dues paid by owner for lawn mowing and gardening of front/back. Good schools nearby. Barcroft Sports Complex nearby for larger park and Arlington County Recreational Activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 S FREDERICK STREET have any available units?
1203 S FREDERICK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1203 S FREDERICK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1203 S FREDERICK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 S FREDERICK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1203 S FREDERICK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1203 S FREDERICK STREET offer parking?
No, 1203 S FREDERICK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1203 S FREDERICK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 S FREDERICK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 S FREDERICK STREET have a pool?
No, 1203 S FREDERICK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1203 S FREDERICK STREET have accessible units?
No, 1203 S FREDERICK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 S FREDERICK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 S FREDERICK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1203 S FREDERICK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1203 S FREDERICK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Arlington Square
2350 26th Ct S
Arlington, VA 22206
The Wellington
1850 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
The Prime at Arlington Courthouse
1415 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
vPoint Apartments
1210 N Highland St
Arlington, VA 22201
Harvey Hall
860 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St
Arlington, VA 22203
Ballston Place
901 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203
Richmond Square
900 N Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22203

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University