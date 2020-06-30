1203 S FREDERICK STREET

Amenities

4 BR, 3.5 BA townhouse in the Shirlington area of Arlington, VA. End unit townhome on corner. Close to Shirlington Town Center, Four Mile Run trail and park area. 3 BR and 2 BA upstairs. Living, dining, kitchen, and half bath at main level. 1 BR, 1 BA, recreational room, and laundry room in 1/2 basement. Back porch and access/views out to forested common wooded area. Two car driveway. New roof. Easy access to Giant Grocery Store and several shops/restaurants nearby (CVS, Starbucks, Chipotle, Einstein Bagels, Subway, Buffalo Wild Wings, etc). Easy access to I-395 for N-S access, and Carling Springs to US 50 for E-W access. HOA dues paid by owner for lawn mowing and gardening of front/back. Good schools nearby. Barcroft Sports Complex nearby for larger park and Arlington County Recreational Activities.