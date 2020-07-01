All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1201 S Scott St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1201 S Scott St
Last updated December 29 2019 at 9:44 AM

1201 S Scott St

1201 South Scott Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Columbia Heights South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1201 South Scott Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
dog park
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious one bedroom on east-facing side of complex. Loads of natural light in the mornings. Ample closet space in bedroom and hallway. Gas stove and new appliances in the kitchen and furnished with queen bed, dresser, nightstands, loveseat, tv and entertainment center, bookshelves, dining room table, and a heavy bag...just in case you want to do some drills. Complex has a gym in the building and attached dog park. Utilities and high-speed internet are set up and are tallied into the monthly rent at the end of the period. Im leaving on an unforeseen trip that will run up to at least May and possibly until next November. Potential renters will likely need to be approved by the rental complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 S Scott St have any available units?
1201 S Scott St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 S Scott St have?
Some of 1201 S Scott St's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 S Scott St currently offering any rent specials?
1201 S Scott St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 S Scott St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 S Scott St is pet friendly.
Does 1201 S Scott St offer parking?
No, 1201 S Scott St does not offer parking.
Does 1201 S Scott St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 S Scott St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 S Scott St have a pool?
No, 1201 S Scott St does not have a pool.
Does 1201 S Scott St have accessible units?
No, 1201 S Scott St does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 S Scott St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 S Scott St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St
Arlington, VA 22209
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Harvey Hall
860 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
Courtland Towers
1200 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N
Arlington, VA 22201
The Park at Arlington Ridge
1800 26th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Thomas Court
470 N Thomas St
Arlington, VA 22203
The Amelia
816 N Oakland St
Arlington, VA 22203

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University