1201 S Scott St

Amenities

dogs allowed recently renovated gym dog park internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished range recently renovated Property Amenities dog park gym dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Spacious one bedroom on east-facing side of complex. Loads of natural light in the mornings. Ample closet space in bedroom and hallway. Gas stove and new appliances in the kitchen and furnished with queen bed, dresser, nightstands, loveseat, tv and entertainment center, bookshelves, dining room table, and a heavy bag...just in case you want to do some drills. Complex has a gym in the building and attached dog park. Utilities and high-speed internet are set up and are tallied into the monthly rent at the end of the period. Im leaving on an unforeseen trip that will run up to at least May and possibly until next November. Potential renters will likely need to be approved by the rental complex.