Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking internet access

Spacious Efficiency Apartment Available! All Utilities included except Cable/Internet and Phone if desired. Laundry easy inside access on second floor and card operated. Parking available in the back also included. Must purchase a decal. Fav entrance and easy access to the Pentagon City Metro and shopping. Many residence to not have a car. Location in National Landing area. Close to National Airport and other great amenities in the area: biking trials, local shopping and gym close by.