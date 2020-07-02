All apartments in Arlington
Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:31 AM

1124 N ROCKINGHAM STREET

1124 North Rockingham Street · No Longer Available
Location

1124 North Rockingham Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Madison Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
LOTS OF NEW!!! Great cul-de-sac location only a 1/2 mile from East Falls Church metro and bus station, I-66 and Rt 29, and Seven Corners! Large light-filled rooms. Beautiful newly updated eat-in kitchen with pantry closet. Den and loft areas great for home office and other study/rec space. All freshly painted! So many closets throughout! MOVE IN READY! New in October/November 2019: water heater; roof; flooring throughout most of the home; window treatments, dishwasher, plus many more enhancements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

