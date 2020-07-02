All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1121 Arlington Blvd Unit: 847

1121 Arlington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
sauna
Fully furnished, renovated studio condo in Rosslyn. Located just opposite the National Mall along the Potomac River, Rosslyn offers convenient access to the nations capital, Arlingtons most famous landmarks and the National Airport. It has many restaurants and shops plus is an easy walk to Georgetown. The condo features a renovated kitchen equipped with a gas stove, granite counter tops and all the tools needed for cooking. The living area has a Murphy Bed for added space, a dining area and a sitting area. This property includes in wall unit air conditioning. The building features a front desk concierge that takes care of packages and other resident services, a fitness center and swimming pool. The fitness center is a newly renovated 7,000 square-foot facility that offers steam room, sauna, weights, state-of-the-art exercise equipment, pool tables and ping pong. The swimming pool is a large resort-style pool with lap lanes and a burbling, hot whirlpool in a friendly-style rock garden setting. There is also an early-opening late-closing grocery store, coin operated laundry room, hair salon and professional dry cleaners on the premises. It is 1.5 blocks from the Rosslyn Metro Station (Orange/Blue Line - direct to the Pentagon, Reagan National Airport, Foggy Bottom, downtown DC, Federal Triangle and Capitol). Parking is available. Walk Score: 69 (Somewhat Walkable), Transportation Score: 67, Bike Score: 81.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Arlington Blvd Unit: 847 have any available units?
1121 Arlington Blvd Unit: 847 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Arlington Blvd Unit: 847 have?
Some of 1121 Arlington Blvd Unit: 847's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Arlington Blvd Unit: 847 currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Arlington Blvd Unit: 847 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Arlington Blvd Unit: 847 pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Arlington Blvd Unit: 847 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1121 Arlington Blvd Unit: 847 offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Arlington Blvd Unit: 847 offers parking.
Does 1121 Arlington Blvd Unit: 847 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Arlington Blvd Unit: 847 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Arlington Blvd Unit: 847 have a pool?
Yes, 1121 Arlington Blvd Unit: 847 has a pool.
Does 1121 Arlington Blvd Unit: 847 have accessible units?
No, 1121 Arlington Blvd Unit: 847 does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Arlington Blvd Unit: 847 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Arlington Blvd Unit: 847 does not have units with dishwashers.

