1121 Arlington Blvd Unit: 847

Amenities

Fully furnished, renovated studio condo in Rosslyn. Located just opposite the National Mall along the Potomac River, Rosslyn offers convenient access to the nations capital, Arlingtons most famous landmarks and the National Airport. It has many restaurants and shops plus is an easy walk to Georgetown. The condo features a renovated kitchen equipped with a gas stove, granite counter tops and all the tools needed for cooking. The living area has a Murphy Bed for added space, a dining area and a sitting area. This property includes in wall unit air conditioning. The building features a front desk concierge that takes care of packages and other resident services, a fitness center and swimming pool. The fitness center is a newly renovated 7,000 square-foot facility that offers steam room, sauna, weights, state-of-the-art exercise equipment, pool tables and ping pong. The swimming pool is a large resort-style pool with lap lanes and a burbling, hot whirlpool in a friendly-style rock garden setting. There is also an early-opening late-closing grocery store, coin operated laundry room, hair salon and professional dry cleaners on the premises. It is 1.5 blocks from the Rosslyn Metro Station (Orange/Blue Line - direct to the Pentagon, Reagan National Airport, Foggy Bottom, downtown DC, Federal Triangle and Capitol). Parking is available. Walk Score: 69 (Somewhat Walkable), Transportation Score: 67, Bike Score: 81.