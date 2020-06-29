1108 N ROCKINGHAM STREET

1108 North Rockingham Street, Arlington, VA 22205 Madison Manor
Available 4/20/2020! Fresh paint and new carpet! Lovely 3 bedroom home within 1 mile to metro. Kitchen with breakfast bar & french door to side patio. Glass doors off living room to oversized private deck. Master suite with private balcony & exquisite updated bath. 1 car garage. New flooring in bathrooms. Landlord considers pets case-by-case with $500 deposit. Maximum 3 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2995) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
