1108 N ROCKINGHAM STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 4/20/2020! Fresh paint and new carpet! Lovely 3 bedroom home within 1 mile to metro. Kitchen with breakfast bar & french door to side patio. Glass doors off living room to oversized private deck. Master suite with private balcony & exquisite updated bath. 1 car garage. New flooring in bathrooms. Landlord considers pets case-by-case with $500 deposit. Maximum 3 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2995) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.