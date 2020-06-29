All apartments in Arlington
1108 N ROCKINGHAM STREET
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:35 AM

1108 N ROCKINGHAM STREET

1108 North Rockingham Street · No Longer Available
Location

1108 North Rockingham Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Madison Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 4/20/2020! Fresh paint and new carpet! Lovely 3 bedroom home within 1 mile to metro. Kitchen with breakfast bar & french door to side patio. Glass doors off living room to oversized private deck. Master suite with private balcony & exquisite updated bath. 1 car garage. New flooring in bathrooms. Landlord considers pets case-by-case with $500 deposit. Maximum 3 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2995) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 N ROCKINGHAM STREET have any available units?
1108 N ROCKINGHAM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 N ROCKINGHAM STREET have?
Some of 1108 N ROCKINGHAM STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 N ROCKINGHAM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1108 N ROCKINGHAM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 N ROCKINGHAM STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 N ROCKINGHAM STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1108 N ROCKINGHAM STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1108 N ROCKINGHAM STREET offers parking.
Does 1108 N ROCKINGHAM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 N ROCKINGHAM STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 N ROCKINGHAM STREET have a pool?
No, 1108 N ROCKINGHAM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1108 N ROCKINGHAM STREET have accessible units?
No, 1108 N ROCKINGHAM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 N ROCKINGHAM STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 N ROCKINGHAM STREET has units with dishwashers.

