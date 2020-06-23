1107 N TAYLOR STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking media room

Available 5/8/2020! One block to Ballston Metro! Includes one reserved parking space. Water & trash included in rent. Must see stunning condo in great location. Newly refinished and fully updated. Hardwood floors throughout. Granite counters. New stainless-steel appliances. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace, large patio, lots of storage, fully equipped kitchen and full-size washer & dryer. Quiet off-street setting - Super walk score, one block to Orange/Silver Line Metro, neighborhood offers Bars, Cafes, restaurants, Metro, Ballston Quarter, Bikeshare, Farmer's Market, movie theater, shopping, parks & library. Easy commute to downtown DC, Ballston, Court House, Virginia Square, Washington, DC, Capitol Hill, Rosslyn, State Department, FDIC, NSF, National Landing, Pentagon, FSI, Crystal City and Reagan National Airport, Smithsonian. Landlord will consider pets case-by-case with $500 deposit (maximum 1 dog). Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2995) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.