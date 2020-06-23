All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

1107 N TAYLOR STREET

1107 North Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

1107 North Taylor Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
Available 5/8/2020! One block to Ballston Metro! Includes one reserved parking space. Water & trash included in rent. Must see stunning condo in great location. Newly refinished and fully updated. Hardwood floors throughout. Granite counters. New stainless-steel appliances. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace, large patio, lots of storage, fully equipped kitchen and full-size washer & dryer. Quiet off-street setting - Super walk score, one block to Orange/Silver Line Metro, neighborhood offers Bars, Cafes, restaurants, Metro, Ballston Quarter, Bikeshare, Farmer's Market, movie theater, shopping, parks & library. Easy commute to downtown DC, Ballston, Court House, Virginia Square, Washington, DC, Capitol Hill, Rosslyn, State Department, FDIC, NSF, National Landing, Pentagon, FSI, Crystal City and Reagan National Airport, Smithsonian. Landlord will consider pets case-by-case with $500 deposit (maximum 1 dog). Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2995) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 N TAYLOR STREET have any available units?
1107 N TAYLOR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 N TAYLOR STREET have?
Some of 1107 N TAYLOR STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 N TAYLOR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1107 N TAYLOR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 N TAYLOR STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 N TAYLOR STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1107 N TAYLOR STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1107 N TAYLOR STREET offers parking.
Does 1107 N TAYLOR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1107 N TAYLOR STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 N TAYLOR STREET have a pool?
No, 1107 N TAYLOR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1107 N TAYLOR STREET have accessible units?
No, 1107 N TAYLOR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 N TAYLOR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 N TAYLOR STREET has units with dishwashers.
