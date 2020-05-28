All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1101 S ROLFE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1101 S ROLFE STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1101 S ROLFE STREET

1101 South Rolfe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Columbia Heights South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1101 South Rolfe Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Charming bungalow with lots of space in a great location. Main level has large 23x12 foot living room with stone surround gas fireplace, architectural arches, charming nooks, separate dining room, and additional breakfast room leading to updated kitchen. Upstairs has two bedrooms with abundant closets and one full bath with tub/shower combo. Basement is a large finished room, full bath with shower, plus a large unfinished storage area with full-size washer/dryer and extra refrigerator/freezer. Enjoy the 19x7 foot front porch and the fenced back yard with large storage shed. Driveway parking will easily accommodate 2-3 cars. Great location for commuters and those who want quick access to Columbia Pike and Pentagon City/Crystal City. Looking for a 16-24 month lease. Pets allowed case by case (no cats).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 S ROLFE STREET have any available units?
1101 S ROLFE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 S ROLFE STREET have?
Some of 1101 S ROLFE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 S ROLFE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1101 S ROLFE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 S ROLFE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 S ROLFE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1101 S ROLFE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1101 S ROLFE STREET does offer parking.
Does 1101 S ROLFE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 S ROLFE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 S ROLFE STREET have a pool?
No, 1101 S ROLFE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1101 S ROLFE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1101 S ROLFE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 S ROLFE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 S ROLFE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St
Arlington, VA 22201
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
1800 Oak Apartments
1800 N Oak St
Arlington, VA 22209
Fort Strong Properties
1920 N Calvert St
Arlington, VA 22201
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N
Arlington, VA 22201
Waverly Village
4350 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
Columbia Park
942 S Wakefield St
Arlington, VA 22204
Parc Rosslyn Apartments
1531 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University