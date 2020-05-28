1101 S ROLFE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Charming bungalow with lots of space in a great location. Main level has large 23x12 foot living room with stone surround gas fireplace, architectural arches, charming nooks, separate dining room, and additional breakfast room leading to updated kitchen. Upstairs has two bedrooms with abundant closets and one full bath with tub/shower combo. Basement is a large finished room, full bath with shower, plus a large unfinished storage area with full-size washer/dryer and extra refrigerator/freezer. Enjoy the 19x7 foot front porch and the fenced back yard with large storage shed. Driveway parking will easily accommodate 2-3 cars. Great location for commuters and those who want quick access to Columbia Pike and Pentagon City/Crystal City. Looking for a 16-24 month lease. Pets allowed case by case (no cats).