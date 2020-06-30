109 S PARK DRIVE

109 South Park Drive, Arlington, VA 22204 Arlington Forest
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 7/1/2020! Location! Location! Location! 4 bedroom/3 full bath Colonial in sought-after Arlington Forest. Master suite on main level that includes a gorgeous updated master bathroom. Walk-out of tiled kitchen onto an over-sized deck. Hardwood floors on main and upper level. Lower level carpeted family room and renovated full bath. Huge lot with fenced in rear yard. Landlord considers pets case by case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($3495) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
