109 S PARK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 7/1/2020! Location! Location! Location! 4 bedroom/3 full bath Colonial in sought-after Arlington Forest. Master suite on main level that includes a gorgeous updated master bathroom. Walk-out of tiled kitchen onto an over-sized deck. Hardwood floors on main and upper level. Lower level carpeted family room and renovated full bath. Huge lot with fenced in rear yard. Landlord considers pets case by case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($3495) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.