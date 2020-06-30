All apartments in Arlington
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
109 S PARK DRIVE
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:48 PM

109 S PARK DRIVE

109 South Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

109 South Park Drive, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 7/1/2020! Location! Location! Location! 4 bedroom/3 full bath Colonial in sought-after Arlington Forest. Master suite on main level that includes a gorgeous updated master bathroom. Walk-out of tiled kitchen onto an over-sized deck. Hardwood floors on main and upper level. Lower level carpeted family room and renovated full bath. Huge lot with fenced in rear yard. Landlord considers pets case by case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($3495) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 S PARK DRIVE have any available units?
109 S PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 S PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 109 S PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 S PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
109 S PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 S PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 S PARK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 109 S PARK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 109 S PARK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 109 S PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 S PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 S PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 109 S PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 109 S PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 109 S PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 109 S PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 S PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

