Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful sun filled two bedrooms town home in Arlington Village for rent. Close to everything. It's the closest building to the shopping, dining and public transportation in the whole community. Spacious, bright living room. Open kitchen, dining room has door to deck and nice back yard. New washer and dryer. Upstairs big master bedroom and second bedroom. Full bath room upstairs. Please come to visit this lovely home. Please schedule online or text Joy (240)6038039 for the access.