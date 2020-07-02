All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1021 Arlingtown Blvd Unit: 422.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1021 Arlingtown Blvd Unit: 422
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1021 Arlingtown Blvd Unit: 422

1021 Arlington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1021 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Fully furnished, all utilities included, studio apartment with view of Washington monument and Lincoln Memorial. Brand new kitchen and flooring throughout unit. Large walk in closet with plenty of storage. Built in cabinets through out unit with murphy bed with new mattress. River place complex is safe with guard shack, locked buildings and concierge service and is conveniently located a few blocks away from the orange line metro station and Iwo Jima Memorial. Amenities are included with a $50 fee and include pool, hot tub and workout area. Laundry in building.
Reserved parking spot for an extra $100 a month.
Minimum 3 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Arlingtown Blvd Unit: 422 have any available units?
1021 Arlingtown Blvd Unit: 422 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 Arlingtown Blvd Unit: 422 have?
Some of 1021 Arlingtown Blvd Unit: 422's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Arlingtown Blvd Unit: 422 currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Arlingtown Blvd Unit: 422 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Arlingtown Blvd Unit: 422 pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Arlingtown Blvd Unit: 422 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1021 Arlingtown Blvd Unit: 422 offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Arlingtown Blvd Unit: 422 offers parking.
Does 1021 Arlingtown Blvd Unit: 422 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Arlingtown Blvd Unit: 422 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Arlingtown Blvd Unit: 422 have a pool?
Yes, 1021 Arlingtown Blvd Unit: 422 has a pool.
Does 1021 Arlingtown Blvd Unit: 422 have accessible units?
No, 1021 Arlingtown Blvd Unit: 422 does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Arlingtown Blvd Unit: 422 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 Arlingtown Blvd Unit: 422 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N
Arlington, VA 22203
Dominion
333 South Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
AVA Ballston
4650 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St
Arlington, VA 22203
Bartton Place
5551 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Crystal Square
1515 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Arlington, VA 22202
Whispering Oaks
1310 N Oak Ct
Arlington, VA 22209
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University