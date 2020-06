Amenities

Beautiful 3 BR/2 BATH colonial in Dominion Hills with 1800 square feet of living! HW floors, crown molding, SS appliances and renovated kitchen. Corner lot and fenced back yard with patio. LL has finished rec room, an office/den, full bath and utility room. Driveway with off street parking for two cars. Active and friendly neighborhood. Minutes to EFC metro, I-66, DC, trails, and parks.