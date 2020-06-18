810 S. Patrick St. #1

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

A one bedroom first floor apartment in a garden style apartment building. An end unit with extra windows and plenty of light. Approximately 550 sq.ft., central air conditioning and heating with individual room control, oak hardwood floors, cable ready, and a washer/dryer inside the apartment. A new kitchen with granite countertops, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a built in microwave.

Also see WilkeningRentalProperties.com for more information.



No Pets

Non smoking building

30% rule to income qualification

Rental Insurance is required

Rent includes water and trash removal. Tenant pays electricity

Washer and dryer in unit

Free Wi-Fi



For the safety of our tenants we will not be showing the unit until May 19th due to COVID-19.

Multi-Family Garden Style Apartment Building in Old Town, Alexandria. A quiet neighborhood within walking distance to the Potomac river, shopping, and restaurants. Within four blocks of the Mt. Vernon bike trail with quick and easy access to I-95, I-395 and the Capital Beltway. National Harbor and MGM is a short distance away. Excellent bus connections within three blocks to Franklin St. and three blocks to S. Washington St. About a 20-25 minute walk to the King St. Metro station. Plenty of parking space, on-street parking in front of the building and off-street parking behind the building. No city parking permit required.