801 N PITT ST #1203

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill internet access

Stunning "Water Views". Spacious, sun filled open floor plan 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo. Large Gourmet kitchen w/gas cooking, stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator, and beautiful granite counters.Master suite w/ensuite bathroom and huge walk-in. Huge rooftop deck overlooking Potomac River w/monument views, lounge furniture, and grills for barbecuing. 24 hr front desk Mon-Sat, off-street parking, and wifi room. Located 1 1/2 blocks to Potomac River w/parks and running trails. Great restaurants and shopping surrounding the Port Royal and only 8 blocks to Braddock METRO.