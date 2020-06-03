All apartments in Alexandria
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
801 N PITT ST #1203
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:02 AM

801 N PITT ST #1203

1203 North Pitt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1203 North Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Stunning "Water Views". Spacious, sun filled open floor plan 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo. Large Gourmet kitchen w/gas cooking, stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator, and beautiful granite counters.Master suite w/ensuite bathroom and huge walk-in. Huge rooftop deck overlooking Potomac River w/monument views, lounge furniture, and grills for barbecuing. 24 hr front desk Mon-Sat, off-street parking, and wifi room. Located 1 1/2 blocks to Potomac River w/parks and running trails. Great restaurants and shopping surrounding the Port Royal and only 8 blocks to Braddock METRO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 N PITT ST #1203 have any available units?
801 N PITT ST #1203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 801 N PITT ST #1203 have?
Some of 801 N PITT ST #1203's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 N PITT ST #1203 currently offering any rent specials?
801 N PITT ST #1203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 N PITT ST #1203 pet-friendly?
No, 801 N PITT ST #1203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 801 N PITT ST #1203 offer parking?
Yes, 801 N PITT ST #1203 offers parking.
Does 801 N PITT ST #1203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 N PITT ST #1203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 N PITT ST #1203 have a pool?
No, 801 N PITT ST #1203 does not have a pool.
Does 801 N PITT ST #1203 have accessible units?
No, 801 N PITT ST #1203 does not have accessible units.
Does 801 N PITT ST #1203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 N PITT ST #1203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 N PITT ST #1203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 N PITT ST #1203 does not have units with air conditioning.

