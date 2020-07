Courts at Huntington

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly bike storage business center conference room courtyard fire pit game room guest parking guest suite package receiving pool table yoga

Have the best of both worlds when you live at The Courts at Hungtington Station. With a prime location in Alexandria, all that Washington DC has to offer is within your reach. Metro your way to a destination of your choice such as Old Town Alexandria, Reagon National Airport, or Mt. Vernon Trail. At home take a dip in the pool, grill up some steaks, or enjoy a private screening in our very own movie theatre. When your ready to call it a day, high-end finishes await in a thoughtfully designed apartment home. You'll know it's home once you step inside. Find what you've been looking for by scheduling your appointment today.