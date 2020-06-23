Amenities
623 S. Alfred Street Available 06/11/19 Old Town Alexandria: 2-Level Brick Townhome, Patio, Parking - Old Town Alexandria - Great 2 level Brick townhouse with Reserved Parking Space * Main level: Hardwood Floors in Living Room & Dining Room, Wood Burning Fireplace in Living Room, Half Bath, and bright Kitchen with door to enclosed Patio * Upper level has 2 Master Bedrooms each with full Bath * Attic with pull-down stairs for storage * Private parking space in rear * Plentiful Street Parking also * No smoking, Pets case by case, No Cats. Property is professionally managed. Rent = $2,500/mo.
Available June 11, 2019
Lease term: 1 to 3 years
Security Deposit: $2,500
Pet deposit: $500 per animal
Application fee: $50
Qualifying income: $ 100,000 combined.
Listed by Robert Zimmerman, Realtor.
For information and a viewing, call Rob at 703 307 5091
Or click on "Reply" above.
Showings by appointment.
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier
450 N. Washington St. Suite M
Falls Church, Va. 22046
703 596-4446
No Cats Allowed
