Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:49 AM

623 S. Alfred Street

623 South Alfred Street · No Longer Available
Location

623 South Alfred Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
623 S. Alfred Street Available 06/11/19 Old Town Alexandria: 2-Level Brick Townhome, Patio, Parking - Old Town Alexandria - Great 2 level Brick townhouse with Reserved Parking Space * Main level: Hardwood Floors in Living Room & Dining Room, Wood Burning Fireplace in Living Room, Half Bath, and bright Kitchen with door to enclosed Patio * Upper level has 2 Master Bedrooms each with full Bath * Attic with pull-down stairs for storage * Private parking space in rear * Plentiful Street Parking also * No smoking, Pets case by case, No Cats. Property is professionally managed. Rent = $2,500/mo.

Available June 11, 2019
Lease term: 1 to 3 years
Security Deposit: $2,500
Pet deposit: $500 per animal
Application fee: $50
Qualifying income: $ 100,000 combined.

Listed by Robert Zimmerman, Realtor.
For information and a viewing, call Rob at 703 307 5091
Or click on "Reply" above.
Showings by appointment.

Listed by Robert Zimmerman, Realtor.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier
450 N. Washington St. Suite M
Falls Church, Va. 22046
703 596-4446

For information and a viewing
Reply or call Rob at 703 307 5091
Showings by appointment.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1956139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

