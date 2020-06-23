Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pet friendly

623 S. Alfred Street Available 06/11/19 Old Town Alexandria: 2-Level Brick Townhome, Patio, Parking - Old Town Alexandria - Great 2 level Brick townhouse with Reserved Parking Space * Main level: Hardwood Floors in Living Room & Dining Room, Wood Burning Fireplace in Living Room, Half Bath, and bright Kitchen with door to enclosed Patio * Upper level has 2 Master Bedrooms each with full Bath * Attic with pull-down stairs for storage * Private parking space in rear * Plentiful Street Parking also * No smoking, Pets case by case, No Cats. Property is professionally managed. Rent = $2,500/mo.



Available June 11, 2019

Lease term: 1 to 3 years

Security Deposit: $2,500

Pet deposit: $500 per animal

Application fee: $50

Qualifying income: $ 100,000 combined.



Listed by Robert Zimmerman, Realtor.

For information and a viewing, call Rob at 703 307 5091

Or click on "Reply" above.

Showings by appointment.



Listed by Robert Zimmerman, Realtor.



Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier

450 N. Washington St. Suite M

Falls Church, Va. 22046

703 596-4446



For information and a viewing

Reply or call Rob at 703 307 5091

Showings by appointment.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1956139)