NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Located on the west side of the beautiful Alexandria, VA, Edlandria enjoys the comfortable feel of neighborhood life, while being only minutes from the Washington metropolitan area. Take a stroll along the brick sidewalks of Old Town Alexandria and admire the well-preserved 18th- and 19th-century architecture of the city.Stunning boutiques and unique specialty shops dot the Old Town landscape and with quick access to both I-395 and I-495, you can visit the rich American history found in Arlington and Washington DC. Our friendly and courteous staff are ready to do what they can to help. Our in-home and community amenities were carefully thought out and included for the ease and accommodation of our residents.Edlandria offers online payment availability, free parking, and an excellent location near all your shopping and dining needs. With one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans available, you won't have to settle for anything. With open rooms and ample storage and closet space, you'll find a place for everything that makes a house a home. Relax in your new home, with a full slate of appliances and simple conveniences at every turn such as utilities included in your rent.Edlandria offers fully equipped kitchens, internet and cable available for the perfect night in. As a courtesy to our residents, our community is pet free with sound proofing between residences. Call today for a tour of our beautiful apartments.