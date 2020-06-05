All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like
Edlandria.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
Edlandria
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Edlandria

6198 Edsall Rd · (415) 669-0259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
London Park Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6198 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA 22304
London Park Apartments

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 129 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 85 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 76 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Edlandria.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
internet access
accessible
bike storage
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Located on the west side of the beautiful Alexandria, VA, Edlandria enjoys the comfortable feel of neighborhood life, while being only minutes from the Washington metropolitan area. Take a stroll along the brick sidewalks of Old Town Alexandria and admire the well-preserved 18th- and 19th-century architecture of the city.Stunning boutiques and unique specialty shops dot the Old Town landscape and with quick access to both I-395 and I-495, you can visit the rich American history found in Arlington and Washington DC. Our friendly and courteous staff are ready to do what they can to help. Our in-home and community amenities were carefully thought out and included for the ease and accommodation of our residents.Edlandria offers online payment availability, free parking, and an excellent location near all your shopping and dining needs. With one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans available, you won't have to settle for anything. With open rooms and ample storage and closet space, you'll find a place for everything that makes a house a home. Relax in your new home, with a full slate of appliances and simple conveniences at every turn such as utilities included in your rent.Edlandria offers fully equipped kitchens, internet and cable available for the perfect night in. As a courtesy to our residents, our community is pet free with sound proofing between residences. Call today for a tour of our beautiful apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per person
Deposit: $550
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Parking Free within community. Guest Parking not available 12:00am-6:00pm.
Storage Details: STORAGE LOCKERS $20/MONTH, BIKE LOCKERS - FREE

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Edlandria have any available units?
Edlandria has 9 units available starting at $1,770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Edlandria have?
Some of Edlandria's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Edlandria currently offering any rent specials?
Edlandria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Edlandria pet-friendly?
No, Edlandria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does Edlandria offer parking?
Yes, Edlandria offers parking.
Does Edlandria have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Edlandria offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Edlandria have a pool?
No, Edlandria does not have a pool.
Does Edlandria have accessible units?
Yes, Edlandria has accessible units.
Does Edlandria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Edlandria has units with dishwashers.
Does Edlandria have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Edlandria has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter
Alexandria, VA 22303
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street
Alexandria, VA 22302
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St
Alexandria, VA 22312
Monticello at Southern Towers
5055 Seminary Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
The Alexander
4390 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St
Alexandria, VA 22311
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter
Alexandria, VA 22312

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 BedroomsAlexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly PlacesAlexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments WestEisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld TownBrookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University