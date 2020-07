Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This 2 bedroom 1 bath is in Colecroft Condos just steps to Braddock Road Metro. It includes your own parking space, washer and dryer in the unit, brand new hardwood and freshly painted throughout, an open kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, your own balcony and rear entrance. One flight up. This is a fabulous unit. Previously owner occupied. Pets ok on case-by-case basis.