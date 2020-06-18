528 Triadelphia Way

Amenities

Gorgeous Alexandria 3Br Townhouse w/Parking just off of 395/Little River Turnpike. - This gorgeous Multi-Level Townhouse is located in the Beauregard Station Condo Development. It is located in the West End area of Alexandria, VA, and is a charming community filled with spacious townhouses. Located less than ten miles from downtown Washington, D.C.,



It has an impressive street presence with 3 Bedrooms/2 Full Baths/2 Half Baths, Finished Terrace Level w/Bonas Room, Half Bath, Steps to Garage, French Door to Patio, 2-Story Foyer leading to Upper Landing w/2nd Half Bath & Large Coat Closet, A few more steps to Living and Dining Room, Open Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, Granite counters, Black Appliances, Loads of Cabinets, Pantry, Breakfast Nook and Keeping Room w/Ceiling Fan, Hardwood Floors, Crown Molding Through-out, Judges Paneling along Stairwell, Wide Stairs, Recessed Lighting, Wood Blinds, 3rd Level with 2 Guest Bedrooms Sharing Hall bath, Upper Laundry Room w/Full-Size Washer & Dryer Included. The master suite's bathroom contains a hot tub and shower, double vanity with 2 large walk-in closets. The unit comes with a two-car garage offering out of the weather parking and extra storage space.



Pets are welcome on a case by case basis with a one time $250 pet fee under 30pounds or $350 over 30 pounds. Breed restrictions.



Minimum of One Year lease, open for longer. All Applicant(s) must have a minimum FICO Credit score of 650. The application fee is $77 per person. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



The Townhouse is Professionally Managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc. For all available properties see www.ChatelRealEstate.com



Contact Craig Shireman, "Craig The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at Chatel Real Estate, Inc. (202) 338-0500. For more information or to arrange a showing email CRAIG@Chatel.US



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY.



(RLNE2049229)