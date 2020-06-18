All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

528 Triadelphia Way

528 Triadelphia Way · No Longer Available
Location

528 Triadelphia Way, Alexandria, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Alexandria 3Br Townhouse w/Parking just off of 395/Little River Turnpike. - This gorgeous Multi-Level Townhouse is located in the Beauregard Station Condo Development. It is located in the West End area of Alexandria, VA, and is a charming community filled with spacious townhouses. Located less than ten miles from downtown Washington, D.C.,

It has an impressive street presence with 3 Bedrooms/2 Full Baths/2 Half Baths, Finished Terrace Level w/Bonas Room, Half Bath, Steps to Garage, French Door to Patio, 2-Story Foyer leading to Upper Landing w/2nd Half Bath & Large Coat Closet, A few more steps to Living and Dining Room, Open Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, Granite counters, Black Appliances, Loads of Cabinets, Pantry, Breakfast Nook and Keeping Room w/Ceiling Fan, Hardwood Floors, Crown Molding Through-out, Judges Paneling along Stairwell, Wide Stairs, Recessed Lighting, Wood Blinds, 3rd Level with 2 Guest Bedrooms Sharing Hall bath, Upper Laundry Room w/Full-Size Washer & Dryer Included. The master suite's bathroom contains a hot tub and shower, double vanity with 2 large walk-in closets. The unit comes with a two-car garage offering out of the weather parking and extra storage space.

Pets are welcome on a case by case basis with a one time $250 pet fee under 30pounds or $350 over 30 pounds. Breed restrictions.

Minimum of One Year lease, open for longer. All Applicant(s) must have a minimum FICO Credit score of 650. The application fee is $77 per person. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

The Townhouse is Professionally Managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc. For all available properties see www.ChatelRealEstate.com

Contact Craig Shireman, "Craig The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at Chatel Real Estate, Inc. (202) 338-0500. For more information or to arrange a showing email CRAIG@Chatel.US

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY.

.

(RLNE2049229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Triadelphia Way have any available units?
528 Triadelphia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 Triadelphia Way have?
Some of 528 Triadelphia Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Triadelphia Way currently offering any rent specials?
528 Triadelphia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Triadelphia Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 Triadelphia Way is pet friendly.
Does 528 Triadelphia Way offer parking?
Yes, 528 Triadelphia Way offers parking.
Does 528 Triadelphia Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 528 Triadelphia Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Triadelphia Way have a pool?
No, 528 Triadelphia Way does not have a pool.
Does 528 Triadelphia Way have accessible units?
No, 528 Triadelphia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Triadelphia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 Triadelphia Way does not have units with dishwashers.
