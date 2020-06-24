516 N Payne St

Amenities
Old Town Alexandria & Braddock Rd METRO - Property Id: 106160
Beautifully, sunny east west exposure, restored 1945 townhouse. Walk to everything, METRO, famous King St/Old Town, restaurants, USPS, library. 3 levels, 1,000 sqft living space, 2/2, hardwood floors, stained basement floor, entertainment surround sound system in basement, paint on walls gray and taupe throughout. New bathrooms, new energy efficient Thompson Creek Windows, newer whirlpool appliances in kitchen: DW, gas 5 burner stove, bottom freezer refrigerator. New Hunter ceiling fans all rooms. Cable/internet ready. Central AC/heat. Off street parking with lights, inner city park out back, cedar shake storage shed 4x8, picket fence, raised planters, 6' privacy fence and decor paved patio and front walk. W/D laundry room, storage shelves under basement stairs. Maintain lawn and plants/herbs. Great safe neighborhood 5 blocks south to famous King St. Walkability.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106160
Property Id 106160
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4772694)