516 N Payne St

516 North Payne Street · No Longer Available
Location

516 North Payne Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Old Town Alexandria & Braddock Rd METRO - Property Id: 106160

Beautifully, sunny east west exposure, restored 1945 townhouse. Walk to everything, METRO, famous King St/Old Town, restaurants, USPS, library. 3 levels, 1,000 sqft living space, 2/2, hardwood floors, stained basement floor, entertainment surround sound system in basement, paint on walls gray and taupe throughout. New bathrooms, new energy efficient Thompson Creek Windows, newer whirlpool appliances in kitchen: DW, gas 5 burner stove, bottom freezer refrigerator. New Hunter ceiling fans all rooms. Cable/internet ready. Central AC/heat. Off street parking with lights, inner city park out back, cedar shake storage shed 4x8, picket fence, raised planters, 6' privacy fence and decor paved patio and front walk. W/D laundry room, storage shelves under basement stairs. Maintain lawn and plants/herbs. Great safe neighborhood 5 blocks south to famous King St. Walkability.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106160
Property Id 106160

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4772694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 N Payne St have any available units?
516 N Payne St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 N Payne St have?
Some of 516 N Payne St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 N Payne St currently offering any rent specials?
516 N Payne St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 N Payne St pet-friendly?
No, 516 N Payne St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 516 N Payne St offer parking?
No, 516 N Payne St does not offer parking.
Does 516 N Payne St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 N Payne St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 N Payne St have a pool?
No, 516 N Payne St does not have a pool.
Does 516 N Payne St have accessible units?
No, 516 N Payne St does not have accessible units.
Does 516 N Payne St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 N Payne St has units with dishwashers.
