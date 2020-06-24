516 N Payne St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Old Town Alexandria & Braddock Rd METRO - Property Id: 106160



Beautifully, sunny east west exposure, restored 1945 townhouse. Walk to everything, METRO, famous King St/Old Town, restaurants, USPS, library. 3 levels, 1,000 sqft living space, 2/2, hardwood floors, stained basement floor, entertainment surround sound system in basement, paint on walls gray and taupe throughout. New bathrooms, new energy efficient Thompson Creek Windows, newer whirlpool appliances in kitchen: DW, gas 5 burner stove, bottom freezer refrigerator. New Hunter ceiling fans all rooms. Cable/internet ready. Central AC/heat. Off street parking with lights, inner city park out back, cedar shake storage shed 4x8, picket fence, raised planters, 6' privacy fence and decor paved patio and front walk. W/D laundry room, storage shelves under basement stairs. Maintain lawn and plants/herbs. Great safe neighborhood 5 blocks south to famous King St. Walkability.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106160

Property Id 106160



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4772694)