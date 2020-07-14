All apartments in Alexandria
The Tuscany Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

The Tuscany Apartments

260 Yoakum Pkwy · (202) 759-2073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA 22304
London Park Apartments

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 280-1412 · Avail. Sep 28

$2,197

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Tuscany Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
coffee bar
guest parking
internet access
lobby
valet service
The name alone evokes a sense of well-being. Inspired by the timeless beauty and quality of life celebrated throughout the Mediterranean region, The Tuscany tastefully blends old world charm with modern, urban convenience. Close to the city, and even closer to perfection, this picturesque apartment community in the Landmark section of Alexandria, VA, offers a myriad of features that rival even the finest luxury condominiums and apartments. Welcome to the good life. No passport required.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300-two month's rent
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 for 1 pet, $600 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; 100 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Tuscany Apartments have any available units?
The Tuscany Apartments has a unit available for $2,197 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Tuscany Apartments have?
Some of The Tuscany Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Tuscany Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Tuscany Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Tuscany Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Tuscany Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Tuscany Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Tuscany Apartments offers parking.
Does The Tuscany Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Tuscany Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Tuscany Apartments have a pool?
No, The Tuscany Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Tuscany Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Tuscany Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Tuscany Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Tuscany Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does The Tuscany Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Tuscany Apartments has units with air conditioning.
