The Tuscany Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage package receiving coffee bar guest parking internet access lobby valet service

The name alone evokes a sense of well-being. Inspired by the timeless beauty and quality of life celebrated throughout the Mediterranean region, The Tuscany tastefully blends old world charm with modern, urban convenience. Close to the city, and even closer to perfection, this picturesque apartment community in the Landmark section of Alexandria, VA, offers a myriad of features that rival even the finest luxury condominiums and apartments. Welcome to the good life. No passport required.