The Tuscany Apartments

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300-two month's rent
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 for 1 pet, $600 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; 100 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $50/month