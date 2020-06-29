All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated January 17 2020 at 7:51 PM

228 WESMOND DRIVE

228 Wesmond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

228 Wesmond Drive, Alexandria, VA 22305
Arlandria

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
$2500 CASH BACK WHEN LEASE IS SIGNED; homeowner motivated to lease this charming home immediately. Charming home - available immediately! Delight in the best of both worlds with this 2BD/2BA End unit row house in Lynhaven, 1371 sq ft. Finished basement, front porch and backyard, two generous parking spaces. Choose between two easily accessible bus stops with lines (DASH and Metroway) connecting to Pentagon and Crystal City metro stations. Close proximity to shops, restaurants, grocery stores around Del Ray and Potomac Yard. Easy access to Crystal city metro station. Immediate access to the Four Mile Run bike trail; many playgrounds, parks, dog parks, fun neighborhood events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 WESMOND DRIVE have any available units?
228 WESMOND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 228 WESMOND DRIVE have?
Some of 228 WESMOND DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 WESMOND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
228 WESMOND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 WESMOND DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 WESMOND DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 228 WESMOND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 228 WESMOND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 228 WESMOND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 WESMOND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 WESMOND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 228 WESMOND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 228 WESMOND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 228 WESMOND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 228 WESMOND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 WESMOND DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 WESMOND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 WESMOND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

