228 WESMOND DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking dog park playground

$2500 CASH BACK WHEN LEASE IS SIGNED; homeowner motivated to lease this charming home immediately. Charming home - available immediately! Delight in the best of both worlds with this 2BD/2BA End unit row house in Lynhaven, 1371 sq ft. Finished basement, front porch and backyard, two generous parking spaces. Choose between two easily accessible bus stops with lines (DASH and Metroway) connecting to Pentagon and Crystal City metro stations. Close proximity to shops, restaurants, grocery stores around Del Ray and Potomac Yard. Easy access to Crystal city metro station. Immediate access to the Four Mile Run bike trail; many playgrounds, parks, dog parks, fun neighborhood events.