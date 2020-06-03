19 E BRADDOCK ROAD

Amenities

This 3 Bedroom and 1 Full and 1 Half Bath is close to Amazon HQ2, Virginia Tech Research Center and National Landing and so much more. The Braddock Metro Station is just down the street (approximately .4 mile away) and will offer you many travel options. Relax on the front porch & enjoy the back yard (lawn service included in rent). Large shed, unfinished basement and floored attic space provides plenty of storage space. Can fit 2 cars plus in driveway, pending their size. Wood floors throughout and plenty of natural light make this Bungalow a real special place to rent. Security system provided in rent for peace of mind. Just rent and enjoy! Small dogs welcome, see pet restrictions for requirements and associated fees.