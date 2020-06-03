All apartments in Alexandria
19 E BRADDOCK ROAD
19 E BRADDOCK ROAD

19 East Braddock Road · No Longer Available
Location

19 East Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA 22301
Rosemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 Bedroom and 1 Full and 1 Half Bath is close to Amazon HQ2, Virginia Tech Research Center and National Landing and so much more. The Braddock Metro Station is just down the street (approximately .4 mile away) and will offer you many travel options. Relax on the front porch & enjoy the back yard (lawn service included in rent). Large shed, unfinished basement and floored attic space provides plenty of storage space. Can fit 2 cars plus in driveway, pending their size. Wood floors throughout and plenty of natural light make this Bungalow a real special place to rent. Security system provided in rent for peace of mind. Just rent and enjoy! Small dogs welcome, see pet restrictions for requirements and associated fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 E BRADDOCK ROAD have any available units?
19 E BRADDOCK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 E BRADDOCK ROAD have?
Some of 19 E BRADDOCK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 E BRADDOCK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
19 E BRADDOCK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 E BRADDOCK ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 E BRADDOCK ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 19 E BRADDOCK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 19 E BRADDOCK ROAD offers parking.
Does 19 E BRADDOCK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 E BRADDOCK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 E BRADDOCK ROAD have a pool?
No, 19 E BRADDOCK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 19 E BRADDOCK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 19 E BRADDOCK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 19 E BRADDOCK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 E BRADDOCK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
