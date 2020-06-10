1023 N ROYAL STREET

Amenities
Elegant 1BR + Den in fantastic Abingdon Row. Two garage parking spaces G2-03 and G2-29, Stunningluxury residence. Light-filled open floor plan. Hardwood floors, plush carpet in master bedroom, stainlesssteel appliances complete with gas stove, granite counter tops in kitchen and baths, custom closets, parkingspace in underground secure garage. Short distance to Montgomery Park with open spaces, playground,tennis courts and dog park. Local dining options and businesses add additional value to this wonderfulcommunity. No Pets Allowed,