All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1023 N ROYAL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1023 N ROYAL STREET
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:43 PM

1023 N ROYAL STREET

1023 North Royal Street · (301) 586-9236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1023 North Royal Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$2,990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 983 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Elegant 1BR + Den in fantastic Abingdon Row. Two garage parking spaces G2-03 and G2-29, Stunningluxury residence. Light-filled open floor plan. Hardwood floors, plush carpet in master bedroom, stainlesssteel appliances complete with gas stove, granite counter tops in kitchen and baths, custom closets, parkingspace in underground secure garage. Short distance to Montgomery Park with open spaces, playground,tennis courts and dog park. Local dining options and businesses add additional value to this wonderfulcommunity. No Pets Allowed,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 N ROYAL STREET have any available units?
1023 N ROYAL STREET has a unit available for $2,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 N ROYAL STREET have?
Some of 1023 N ROYAL STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 N ROYAL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1023 N ROYAL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 N ROYAL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 N ROYAL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1023 N ROYAL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1023 N ROYAL STREET does offer parking.
Does 1023 N ROYAL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 N ROYAL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 N ROYAL STREET have a pool?
No, 1023 N ROYAL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1023 N ROYAL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1023 N ROYAL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 N ROYAL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 N ROYAL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1023 N ROYAL STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St
Alexandria, VA 22314
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity