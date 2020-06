Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Old town charm: Circa 1900 detached home with open floor plan, hardwoods in main area, spacious kitchen with countertop bar sitting area overlooking dining space and offering tons of cabinets and counter space, large pantry and sink area overlooks the backyard, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Deck and brick paved patio in the private rear yard. Parking for 2 in the rear also. 4 blocks from Braddock Metro.