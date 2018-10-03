All apartments in Orem
Find more places like 63 East 670 North Street - 63.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orem, UT
/
63 East 670 North Street - 63
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:35 PM

63 East 670 North Street - 63

63 E 670 N · (801) 735-1942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orem
See all
Bonneville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

63 E 670 N, Orem, UT 84057
Bonneville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
***PET FRIENDLY***Lovely Townhome at The Lochs in Vineyard. Unique floor plan with TV Room on the Main, large, spacious kitchen and Master Suite, as well as a half bath, on the second level and two huge bedrooms and a full bath on the third level. Across the street from the pool, rent includes sewer, water, trash, and Internet. No smokers/vapers. Small pets, limit two, with additional deposits. Call/text Leuri, Property Manager, for details and to schedule a showing. Applications online at www.presidiopm.com. Renter's Insurance required. Presented by Presidio Property Management
Modern Townhome at The Lochs in Vineyard. Unique floor plan with TV Room on the Main, large, spacious kitchen and Master Suite, as well as a half bath, on the second level and two huge bedrooms and a full bath on the third level. Across the street from a 6 acre park, Club House and pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 East 670 North Street - 63 have any available units?
63 East 670 North Street - 63 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 63 East 670 North Street - 63 have?
Some of 63 East 670 North Street - 63's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 East 670 North Street - 63 currently offering any rent specials?
63 East 670 North Street - 63 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 East 670 North Street - 63 pet-friendly?
Yes, 63 East 670 North Street - 63 is pet friendly.
Does 63 East 670 North Street - 63 offer parking?
Yes, 63 East 670 North Street - 63 does offer parking.
Does 63 East 670 North Street - 63 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 East 670 North Street - 63 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 East 670 North Street - 63 have a pool?
Yes, 63 East 670 North Street - 63 has a pool.
Does 63 East 670 North Street - 63 have accessible units?
No, 63 East 670 North Street - 63 does not have accessible units.
Does 63 East 670 North Street - 63 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 East 670 North Street - 63 has units with dishwashers.
Does 63 East 670 North Street - 63 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 63 East 670 North Street - 63 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 63 East 670 North Street - 63?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd
Orem, UT 84058
Midtown 360
360 S State St
Orem, UT 84058
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln
Orem, UT 84058
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S
Orem, UT 84058
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St
Orem, UT 84057

Similar Pages

Orem 1 BedroomsOrem 2 Bedrooms
Orem Apartments with ParkingOrem Dog Friendly Apartments
Orem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTLehi, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sunset HeightsCherry Hill
Bonneville
Lakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity