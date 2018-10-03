63 East 670 North Street - 63

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

***PET FRIENDLY***Lovely Townhome at The Lochs in Vineyard. Unique floor plan with TV Room on the Main, large, spacious kitchen and Master Suite, as well as a half bath, on the second level and two huge bedrooms and a full bath on the third level. Across the street from the pool, rent includes sewer, water, trash, and Internet. No smokers/vapers. Small pets, limit two, with additional deposits. Call/text Leuri, Property Manager, for details and to schedule a showing. Applications online at www.presidiopm.com. Renter's Insurance required. Presented by Presidio Property Management

