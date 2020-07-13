/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
69 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Orem, UT
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
3 Units Available
Sunset Heights
Mountain Run
1219 S 580 W, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
672 sqft
This community provides residents with onsite laundry facilities and picnic areas. Utah Valley University and the Walmart Supercenter are both within walking distance. Every unit features a dishwasher, garbage disposal, and extra storage space.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Sunset Heights
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$960
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Lakeview
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1174 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
12 Units Available
Bonneville
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1250 sqft
Village Park provides spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of extra amenities. All of our apartments include dishwasher, fridge, oven, and full size washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 03:36pm
6 Units Available
Orem North
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Cherry Hill
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1090 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in the heart of the city. On-site pool, laundry facility, playground, and fitness center. Updated apartments with modern appliances, air conditioning and new cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
7 Units Available
Cherry Hill
Canyon View Crossing Apartments
1460 S State St, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1026 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canyon View Crossing Apartments in Orem. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
Sharon
100 East 630 North
100 East 630 North, Orem, UT
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1905 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
230 N 750 E
230 N 750 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1639 sqft
Charming 3-Story Townhomes in Edgewater in Vineyard. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bonneville
644 N 130 E
644 N 130 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1989 sqft
Gorgeous 3-Story Townhome in The Lochs in Vineyard. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Aspen
1257 West 1420 North
1257 West 1420 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
961 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This amazing condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 and Bonneville Park.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
1509 S 630 W
1509 S 630 W, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2058 sqft
Beautiful brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home, 2 car garage.This home features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, office space, double oven and many more. Club house with pool, beach volley ball. Close to shopping centers, restaurants.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Geneva
336 W 490 N G203
336 West 490 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1272 sqft
Lovely 3-Bed Condo in Vineyard. Great Location and Amenities! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Geneva
338 W 490 N G202
338 West 490 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1272 sqft
Charming 3-Bed Condo in Vineyard. Great Location and Amenities! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
359 West 290 North Clearfield - 1
359 West 290 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1559 sqft
Available July 24th-Beautiful modern end unit townhome! Be the first to move in! 1st Level: Double deep tandem 2 car garage.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Bonneville
63 East 670 North Street - 63
63 E 670 N, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1800 sqft
***PET FRIENDLY***Lovely Townhome at The Lochs in Vineyard. Unique floor plan with TV Room on the Main, large, spacious kitchen and Master Suite, as well as a half bath, on the second level and two huge bedrooms and a full bath on the third level.
1 of 36
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
651 N 30 E
651 N 30 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$799
1905 sqft
Great townhome in a great location!! $799 for the first 3 months! - CURRENT SPECIAL: $799/month for the first 3 months! (Rent returns to $1,395 after promotional period expires) ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.
1 of 23
Last updated April 22 at 11:12am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
195 North 680 East
195 N 680 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1639 sqft
CURRENT SPECIAL: First months rent is free on a new 13-14 month lease. ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
564 E 300 N - 303
564 E 300 N, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RENT $1150 $700 DEPOSIT This beautiful collection of modern style living apartment homes feature everything from a fully-equipped kitchen/bathrooms with designer finishes, and modern wood custom cabinets as well granite counter tops, stainless
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Orem North
284 N 590 E - 201
284 N 590 E, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1324 sqft
Nothing beats BRAND NEW! Be the first to cozy up in this luxurious new home... RENT $1500 $700 DEPOSIT. CONTACT US NOW FOR CURRENT PROMOTIONS, UP TO ONE MONTH FREE ON APPROVED CREDIT! Prices & Promotions Subject to change.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
192 N. 725 E.
192 N 725 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1599 sqft
Pet Friendly townhome in popular Edgewater Community. Main floor has a bedroom and full bath and leads to a one car garage (with an additional designated parking spot).
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
1305 S 1145 W
1305 South 1145 West, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
1305 S 1145 W Available 08/01/20 Country Woods Townhome - End town home with private back yard. Quick access to the freeway, close to UVU and shopping.This townhome has three bedrooms and two and a half baths.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
1228 W 1330 S
1228 West 1330 South, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
1228 W 1330 S Available 08/01/20 Pet Friendly!! 2 bed 2 bath Townhome - This beautiful 2 bed 2 bath pet friendly townhome, comes with granite countertops, vaulted ceiling, 1 car garage, and small side yard.
Results within 1 mile of Orem
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 03:34pm
28 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Similar Pages
Orem 1 BedroomsOrem 2 BedroomsOrem 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrem 3 BedroomsOrem Apartments with Balcony
Orem Apartments with GarageOrem Apartments with GymOrem Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrem Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UT