accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM
8 Accessible Apartments for rent in Orem, UT
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunset Heights
28 Units Available
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$1,010
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:00pm
Orem North
10 Units Available
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1415 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scera Park South
1 Unit Available
774 S 850 E
774 South 850 East, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2690 sqft
774 S 850 E Available 07/01/20 Updated Kitchen with tile and Granite - Awesome Orem Neighborhood - Watch video tour of this home at http://youtu.
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
25 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
33 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
476 W 200 N Unit 101
476 West 200 North, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Luxury Springville Ground Floor Condo w/new Carpet 3 BD 2BA Covered Parking + Wash/Dryer - Luxury 3 Bed 2 Bath condo located in Springville Utah with brand new carpet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
421 W 1860 S
421 West 1860 South, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2065 sqft
421 W 1860 S Available 07/01/20 Must See 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Lehi! - Come and see this wonderful home in Lehi. This 4 bed 2.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Poolstone
1 Unit Available
1078 E 900 S
1078 East 900 South Street, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1260 sqft
Large Duplex with Backyard - Come check out this cozy unit! The home sports its own fireplace, washer and dryer hook ups, and a driveway so parking is a breeze.
