/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:32 PM
16 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Orem, UT
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sunset Heights
25 Units Available
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,080
816 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Lakeview
17 Units Available
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
782 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Cherry Hill
Contact for Availability
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
624 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in the heart of the city. On-site pool, laundry facility, playground, and fitness center. Updated apartments with modern appliances, air conditioning and new cabinetry.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 07:33pm
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
1551 S 850 E
1551 South 850 East, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
1100 sqft
Fall in love with this furnished home. You will not be disappointed. 1 bedroom and 1 full office. Close to BYU and UVU. Quiet dead end street. Amazing view. Access at rear of home. Quite private downstairs unit.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
564 E 300 N - 303
564 E 300 N, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
RENT $1150 $600 DEPOSIT This beautiful collection of modern style living apartment homes feature everything from a fully-equipped kitchen/bathrooms with designer finishes, and modern wood custom cabinets as well granite counter tops, stainless
Results within 1 mile of Orem
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
$
25 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
906 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Results within 5 miles of Orem
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sam White's Lane
19 Units Available
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$960
750 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Sam White's Lane
28 Units Available
Pleasant Springs Apartments
884 W 700 S, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
758 sqft
Pleasant Springs, in beautiful Pleasant Grove, Utah, has large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We have Resort Style Swimming Pool, Year-Round Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and have Amazing Fall Rental Rates. Come Check us Out!!
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Sam White's Lane
1 Unit Available
372 South 930 West
372 Via Bella Vista, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$450
1180 sqft
I have a room available for a female. LDS standards apply. Rent is $450+utilities. Share the bathroom with one other girl. Place is clean and super chill and fun!
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Maeser
1 Unit Available
489 S 500 ST E
489 South 500 East, Provo, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
*Back On The Market*Price Reduced* Charming 1 bedroom apartment South of BYU campus and right next to the Provo Trax station. 1 bed 1 bath. Lots of parking anytime. Onsite washer and dryer.
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Carterville
1 Unit Available
108 W 1230 N #119 - 1
108 West Cougar Boulevard, Provo, UT
1 Bedroom
$350
300 sqft
Women's Contract available for private Master Bedroom in BYU CONTRACTED HOUSING at popular Windsor Park. Walking distance to BYU, along bus routes and lots of restaurants and shopping. Shared bath, and shared parking spot.
Results within 10 miles of Orem
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
33 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Outlook
664 S 2600 W, Springville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
958 sqft
From breathtaking mountain views to beautiful surrounding vistas of lush, green space, our apartments are eco-conscious and pet-friendly this apartment community is your answer to what the perfect apartment home should be.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
768 E 500 S #102
768 E 500 S, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
1 bed walk out to beautiful park!! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
818 E 500 S #102
818 E 500 S, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
818 E 500 S #102 Available 06/17/20 Gorgeous 1 bed unit - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
545 South 850 East
545 S 850 E, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Similar Pages
Orem Apartments with BalconyOrem Apartments with GarageOrem Apartments with GymOrem Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrem Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UT