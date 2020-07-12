/
lakeview
134 Apartments for rent in Lakeview, Orem, UT
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1174 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
1305 S 1145 W
1305 South 1145 West, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
1305 S 1145 W Available 08/01/20 Country Woods Townhome - End town home with private back yard. Quick access to the freeway, close to UVU and shopping.This townhome has three bedrooms and two and a half baths.
1228 W 1330 S
1228 West 1330 South, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
1228 W 1330 S Available 08/01/20 Pet Friendly!! 2 bed 2 bath Townhome - This beautiful 2 bed 2 bath pet friendly townhome, comes with granite countertops, vaulted ceiling, 1 car garage, and small side yard.
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$960
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Mountain Run
1219 S 580 W, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
672 sqft
This community provides residents with onsite laundry facilities and picnic areas. Utah Valley University and the Walmart Supercenter are both within walking distance. Every unit features a dishwasher, garbage disposal, and extra storage space.
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1090 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in the heart of the city. On-site pool, laundry facility, playground, and fitness center. Updated apartments with modern appliances, air conditioning and new cabinetry.
Canyon View Crossing Apartments
1460 S State St, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1026 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canyon View Crossing Apartments in Orem. View photos, descriptions and more!
1122 N 2780 W
1122 2780 West Street, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Townhome - Beautiful townhouse, corner unit, fenced in private yard that connects to common areas.
142 E 2000 S
142 East 2000 South, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1061 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Newly remodeled basement apartment - Property Id: 313742 Rare find wonderful spacious basement apartment that includes a front entrance for easy access into the property.
111 N 300 E Basement Unit
111 N 300 E, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1636 sqft
Brand New Basement Apartment - Come check out this stunning basement apartment in Vineyard. Everything is brand new and never been lived in. The rent includes all utilities and you will even get free internet. Washer and Dryer also included.
230 N 750 E
230 N 750 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1639 sqft
Charming 3-Story Townhomes in Edgewater in Vineyard. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
1518 W. 690 S.
1518 West 690 South, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1672 sqft
Lovely Townhome for rent in Orem - You are going to love this beautiful townhome. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 9ft.
1533 South 125 East
1533 South 125 East, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
803 sqft
1533 South 125 East Available 08/04/20 Nice Park Ave Condo, Pool, TV Included - 2 bd / 1 ba; 803 sq. ft. This beautiful condo, built in 1994, has washer & dryer hookups, dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove.
537 N 310 W
537 N 310 W, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1272 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
248 North 680 East
248 N 680 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1311 sqft
Highlight Features: - Wood Flooring in Kitchen - Master Bathroom w/ Double Sinks - Great Storage Space Throughout - Amazing Amenities - Cable & Internet Package Included 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,300 sq.ft.
1509 S 630 W
1509 S 630 W, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2058 sqft
Beautiful brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home, 2 car garage.This home features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, office space, double oven and many more. Club house with pool, beach volley ball. Close to shopping centers, restaurants.
1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301
1700 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
845 sqft
1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301 Available 08/01/20 2 BED 1 BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT IN OREM!!! - You can't pass up on this incredible condo.
929 North 1760 West
929 North 1760 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
929 North 1760 West Available 08/04/20 Pristine 3 Bedroom Townhome in Provo's Westside -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - GREAT LOCATION IN PROVO, close to UVU and BYU.
1045 South Orem Boulevard - 3BS
1045 South Orem Boulevard, Orem, UT
Studio
$800
600 sqft
COMMERCIAL OFFICE SPACE just off Orem Blvd. Large room with access to a small kitchenette and restrooms. Perfect for low traffic businesses such as lending, consulting, massage therapy or other online businesses.
195 North 680 East
195 N 680 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1639 sqft
CURRENT SPECIAL: First months rent is free on a new 13-14 month lease. ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
211 N 680 E
211 N 680 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1639 sqft
211 N 680 E Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 2.5 bath Townhouse for Rent - 3 Story 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 1,639 Sq. Ft. townhome in Vineyard at Edgewater.
2078 W 1100 N
2078 W 1100 N, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2153 sqft
2078 W 1100 N Available 08/28/20 INDEPENDENCE AVE PROVO TOWNHOUSE - PROVO TOWNHOUSE Independence Avenue 2078 W 1100 N Provo, UT 84601 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath, End unit 2,153 Sq. Ft.
958 North 2050 W Geneva Road
958 North Geneva Road, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1926 sqft
Cute 3 BR, 2 BA home on Geneva Road just north of Center Street. Large living room with fireplace. Updated kitchen, cute gabled loft bedroom. Big basement with lots of storage. Fully fenced, shady back yard. 2 car garage. No pets.
195 E 1600 S
195 East 1600 South, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Charming Vintage House in Orem - Charming 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Orem. Detached garage. Approximately 3,000 square feet of living space. No cats or dogs allowed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5912721)
