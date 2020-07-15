/
/
/
Salt Lake Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:49 AM
27 Apartments For Rent Near Salt Lake Community College
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 12:20 PM
$
21 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 12:18 PM
63 Units Available
Taylorsville East
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
26 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$855
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
903 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
$
29 Units Available
North Central Taylorsville
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1211 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 12:04 PM
18 Units Available
Granger East
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$889
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1051 sqft
A choice of floor plans available, with each home having extra storage room and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center and clubhouse. Near I-215.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
25 Units Available
Granger
Redwood
4000 S Redwood Rd, West Valley City, UT
Studio
$749
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$839
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a life of leisure and luxury at The Redwood Apartments in West Valley City, Utah. Discover a unique living space in one of our studio, one, or two-bedroom floor plans each has been designed to blend an atmosphere of warmth and relaxation.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 12:29 PM
19 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$869
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 12:28 PM
8 Units Available
Millcreek
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1031 sqft
With lush carpeting, spacious layouts and designer features, this community offers a trendy vibe. Each home offers a washer and dryer with stainless steel appliances, as well as on-site fitness center, resort pool and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
24 Units Available
Murray North
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1517 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Granger East
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$949
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1117 sqft
A pet-friendly community near the area's best amenities. Luxury apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, spa, pool, and playground. Light rail access.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 12:07 PM
9 Units Available
Granger East
Apartments at Decker Lake
2184 W 3100 S, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
750 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment features one- and two-bedroom units with convenient amenities, including a garbage disposal and air conditioning. Property amenities include a playground, fitness center and laundry facility. Close to I-215 and the Redwood Recreation Center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 12:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
Driftwood Park
3945 S 700 W, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$918
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Driftwood Park offers one, two and three bedroom and Townhome one-of-a-kind foorplans, with extreme closet space, washer/dryer hook-ups, on-site clothes care center, covered parking, private patios, swimming pool and a fenced playground fortress.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 12:09 PM
12 Units Available
Taylorsville East
Atherton Park
4545 S Atherton Dr, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$980
1014 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and fireplaces. Ample community offerings, including a pool and fitness studio. Near I-15 for an easy commute. Close to Taylorsville Town Center for shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 12:08 PM
12 Units Available
Granger
Aspen Village
3043 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$960
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aspen Village in West Valley City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
9 Units Available
Millcreek
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$972
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
910 sqft
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
7 Units Available
Granger South
Mountain View
4656 S 3860 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
955 sqft
Two-bedroom apartments with laundry, air-con and walk-in closets. The complex has a pool and gym, plus superb mountain views. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and bus routes, with downtown Salt Lake City not far.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Taylorsville Central
1992 Rocky Road
1992 Rocky Road, Taylorsville, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1678 sqft
Rent $1850, Base Deposit $2000. Deposit to hold $650($500 would apply toward base deposit) Available 07/11/2020.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Valley Park
2287 W. Bonniebrook Drive
2287 Bonniebrook Drive, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
Taylorsville 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom 1 car garage. Fenced Yard. New carpet and paint throughout. Spacious unit with 1350 Square feet and large kitchen. Located in quiet Taylorsville neighborhood close to 215, shopping, schools, and other amenities.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Taylorsville North
4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28
4500 Atherton Drive, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1110 sqft
4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 bed Condo in Taylorsville! - Spacious 2 level condo in fabulous location in Taylorsville! Includes 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Central Taylorsville
4165 South 2700 West
4165 Constitution Boulevard, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1010 sqft
Cozy Condo like new for rent in Village 2. - Property Id: 312838 Cozy 2 bedroom condo in Village 2 located in Taylorsville. Like new condition.
1 of 30
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Taylorsville South
5090 S. 3200 W.
5090 3200 West, Taylorsville, UT
7 Bedrooms
$1,800
2200 sqft
7 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Taylorsville - This is a 7 bedroom home with 3 full bathrooms. There are 3 bedrooms 2 baths on main level. 4 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs. Carpeted home with tile in kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
North Central Taylorsville
2989 W. Shadow Park Drive
2989 West Shadow Park Drive, West Valley City, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
2000 sqft
This single family home has about 2000 square feet 5 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Home was built in 1996. New paint and flooring. Many upgrades throughout.Tile in the large kitchen. Huge storage room in full finished basement.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Granger
3732 S 3200 W
3732 3200 West, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom West Valley Home - Big Yard! - Highlight Features: - Large Front & Backyard - Two Tone Paint - Beautiful Kitchen Backsplash - Washer & Dryer Included - Recenly Renovated - Centrally Located - Granite Counter-Tops 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom -
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
South Salt Lake City
3859 Canyon River Way
3859 Canyon River Way, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1232 sqft
**Currently Occupied** Please call for showing! Top Floor Unit with a Great View. Vaulted Ceilings, Lots of Natural Light coming in. Great Master Bath. Living room has a Beautiful Gas Fireplace to cozy up to on cold Winter Nights.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT