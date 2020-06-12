/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
116 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Orem, UT
Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
Bonneville
18 Units Available
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1250 sqft
Village Park provides spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of extra amenities. All of our apartments include dishwasher, fridge, oven, and full size washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sunset Heights
28 Units Available
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1351 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Lakeview
17 Units Available
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1174 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Cherry Hill
Contact for Availability
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1090 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in the heart of the city. On-site pool, laundry facility, playground, and fitness center. Updated apartments with modern appliances, air conditioning and new cabinetry.
Last updated June 12 at 03:00pm
$
Orem North
10 Units Available
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1415 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cherry Hill
1 Unit Available
1033 W 1970 S (264)
1033 W 1970 S, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1595 sqft
BRAND NEW, Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town-home in Orem - The Fields at Lakeview are located just 1 mile from UVU.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scera Park South
1 Unit Available
774 S 850 E
774 South 850 East, Orem, UT
774 S 850 E Available 07/01/20 Updated Kitchen with tile and Granite - Awesome Orem Neighborhood - Watch video tour of this home at http://youtu.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windsor South
1 Unit Available
1111 N 150 W
1111 North 150 West, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1175 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Orem UT - Property Id: 297554 Available July 1st. Recently remodeled, 3 bedreoom basement apartment with private driveway parking & private entrance. Close to UVU, BYU, University Mall, Orem Library.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Geneva
1 Unit Available
342 W 490 N G203
342 West 490 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1272 sqft
342 W 490 N G203 Available 06/30/20 Brand New Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Condo in Vineyard - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
203 N 1200 W #302
203 North 1200 West, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Newport Village Condo - Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath unit located on the third floor! This floor plan is quite spacious and comes with a storage closet as well as a master suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet. Available NOW.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bonneville
1 Unit Available
983 N. 900 W.
983 North 900 West, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
983 N. 900 W. Available 07/11/20 Italian Villages - Segrato Townhome - Come see this beautiful row-end 3-bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Geneva
1 Unit Available
531 N 360 W I203
531 North 360 West, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1272 sqft
531 N 360 W I203 Available 07/08/20 Brand New Condo in Vineyard! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Geneva
1 Unit Available
338 W 490 N G202
338 West 490 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1272 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Condo in Vineyard - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aspen
1 Unit Available
1226 W 1420 N
1226 West 1420 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,351
961 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath Orem condo! - Don't miss this great condo in a great location in Orem! Just off 1600 N in Orem near freeway entrance. Kitchen comes equipped with fridge, oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aspen
1 Unit Available
1264 West 1480 N
1264 West 1480 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1023 sqft
Lovely 3 bed 2 bath ground floor apartment in Orem - Lovely 3 bed 2 bath apartment in Orem available now. Kitchen comes equipped with fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and ample cupboard space. Large master bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aspen
1 Unit Available
1236 W 1420 N (2nd Building)
1236 West 1420 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1016 sqft
Orem Apartment in Perfect Location Available Now! - Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath condo right off I-15 with great access to UVU, BYU, and Traverse Mountain. Newer carpet and paint. Water, sewer, garbage, and high speed internet provided by the HOA.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
999 West 1410 South
999 1410 South, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Orem Condo in Great Location - This condo is in the Chambery community located closely to UVU, University Mall and the surrounding area. Includes access to community clubhouse as well as pool. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with assigned parking.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aspen
1 Unit Available
1166 W 1550 N
1166 W 1550 N, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2251 sqft
Lovely Townhome Conveniently Located Near I-15 in Orem - Highly desired Tanglewood town home. Unit backs one of the multiple parks in the community. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with 1-car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
927 South 1635 West
927 South 1635 West, Orem, UT
Great Orem Home - Fantastic family home available for rent! Large home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Awesome large, fenced yard that would be great for any family. Located in a great neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
226 N 680 E
226 N 680 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1592 sqft
226 N 680 E Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Story Vineyard Townhome - Highlight Features: - Wood Flooring in Kitchen - Master Bathroom w/ Double Sinks - Great Storage Space Throughout - Amazing Amenities - Cable & Internet Package Included 3 Story
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bonneville
1 Unit Available
643 N 190 E
643 N 190 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1771 sqft
643 N 190 E Available 06/16/20 Townhome WATERS EDGE!! Stainless Steel Appliances. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orchard South
1 Unit Available
721 E 640 N
721 East 640 North, Orem, UT
721 E 640 N Available 08/07/20 4 Bd 3 Bath 2 Car Garage in Orem - Upgrades Through-Out. Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Closets Organizers. Newer Windows. Over 2300 sq ft. . Main Level: Family Room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
1909 West Fox Trail Lane
1909 Fox Trail Lane, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1488 sqft
1909 West Fox Trail Lane Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom Home on the Golf Course -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - A lovely three bedroom home on the Sleepy Ridge golf course. This is a beautiful newer home located just on the golf course with three bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Windsor North
1 Unit Available
328 W Amiron Way #B
328 West Amiron Way, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1190 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo Now Available in Orem! Just off state street, and only minutes from the caynon. Hardwood floors, tons of natural light and 2 reserved parking spaces. Enjoy soaking up the sun by the gated pool.
