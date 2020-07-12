/
/
/
sunset heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:50 PM
138 Apartments for rent in Sunset Heights, Orem, UT
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
29 Units Available
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$960
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
2 Units Available
Mountain Run
1219 S 580 W, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
672 sqft
This community provides residents with onsite laundry facilities and picnic areas. Utah Valley University and the Walmart Supercenter are both within walking distance. Every unit features a dishwasher, garbage disposal, and extra storage space.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
230 N 750 E
230 N 750 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1639 sqft
Charming 3-Story Townhomes in Edgewater in Vineyard. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1518 W. 690 S.
1518 West 690 South, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1672 sqft
Lovely Townhome for rent in Orem - You are going to love this beautiful townhome. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 9ft.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
248 North 680 East
248 N 680 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1311 sqft
Highlight Features: - Wood Flooring in Kitchen - Master Bathroom w/ Double Sinks - Great Storage Space Throughout - Amazing Amenities - Cable & Internet Package Included 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,300 sq.ft.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1509 S 630 W
1509 S 630 W, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2058 sqft
Beautiful brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home, 2 car garage.This home features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, office space, double oven and many more. Club house with pool, beach volley ball. Close to shopping centers, restaurants.
1 of 36
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
651 N 30 E
651 N 30 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$799
1905 sqft
Great townhome in a great location!! $799 for the first 3 months! - CURRENT SPECIAL: $799/month for the first 3 months! (Rent returns to $1,395 after promotional period expires) ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.
1 of 23
Last updated April 22 at 11:12am
1 Unit Available
195 North 680 East
195 N 680 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1639 sqft
CURRENT SPECIAL: First months rent is free on a new 13-14 month lease. ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
564 E 300 N - 303
564 E 300 N, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RENT $1150 $700 DEPOSIT This beautiful collection of modern style living apartment homes feature everything from a fully-equipped kitchen/bathrooms with designer finishes, and modern wood custom cabinets as well granite counter tops, stainless
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
211 N 680 E
211 N 680 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1639 sqft
211 N 680 E Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 2.5 bath Townhouse for Rent - 3 Story 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 1,639 Sq. Ft. townhome in Vineyard at Edgewater.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
192 N. 725 E.
192 N 725 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1599 sqft
Pet Friendly townhome in popular Edgewater Community. Main floor has a bedroom and full bath and leads to a one car garage (with an additional designated parking spot).
Results within 1 mile of Sunset Heights
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1174 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 03:34pm
28 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 03:36pm
6 Units Available
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1212 W 160 N
1212 160 North, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
750 sqft
Orem Condo - 2 Bed 1 Bath condo in Orem. Comes with all the kitchen appliances as well as washer and dryer. One mile down the street from UVU. Assigned parking spaces. Right off of the I-15 access.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
111 N 300 E Basement Unit
111 N 300 E, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1636 sqft
Brand New Basement Apartment - Come check out this stunning basement apartment in Vineyard. Everything is brand new and never been lived in. The rent includes all utilities and you will even get free internet. Washer and Dryer also included.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1218 West 160 North
1218 160 North, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
715 sqft
1218 West 160 North Available 07/13/20 Orem Condo - 2 Bed 1 Bath condo in Orem. Comes with all the kitchen appliances, and washer and dryer hookups. 1 mile down the street from UVU. Assigned parking spaces. Right off of the I-15 access.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1533 South 125 East
1533 South 125 East, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
803 sqft
1533 South 125 East Available 08/04/20 Nice Park Ave Condo, Pool, TV Included - 2 bd / 1 ba; 803 sq. ft. This beautiful condo, built in 1994, has washer & dryer hookups, dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
537 N 310 W
537 N 310 W, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1272 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
255 North Mill Road
255 North Mill Road, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1639 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301
1700 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
845 sqft
1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301 Available 08/01/20 2 BED 1 BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT IN OREM!!! - You can't pass up on this incredible condo.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
359 West 290 North Clearfield - 1
359 West 290 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1559 sqft
Available July 24th-Beautiful modern end unit townhome! Be the first to move in! 1st Level: Double deep tandem 2 car garage.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1055 W. 1033 N. #104
1055 W 1033 N, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
793 sqft
Main floor condo in Villa D'Este. Quick access to I 15. Walking distance to bank, restaurants, Winco, salon, etc. HOA included in rent- covers internet, playground, snow removal, water, sewer and trash. Pictures are of model unit same floor plan.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
305 N 680 E
305 680 East, Vineyard, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1966 sqft
Immaculate Edgewater Townhome! - Immaculate Edgewater townhome with fully finished basement is ready for you! 4 bedrooms, three baths with stainless appliances and beautiful wood flooring is in excellent condition and also includes a two car garage.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT
Herriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTProvo, UTAmerican Fork, UTSpringville, UTLehi, UTSaratoga Springs, UTSpanish Fork, UT