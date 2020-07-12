/
bonneville
133 Apartments for rent in Bonneville, Orem, UT
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1250 sqft
Village Park provides spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of extra amenities. All of our apartments include dishwasher, fridge, oven, and full size washer/dryer hookups.
983 N. 900 W.
983 North 900 West, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
983 N. 900 W. Available 08/15/20 Italian Villages - Segrato Townhome - Come see this beautiful row-end 3-bedroom, 2.
644 N 130 E
644 N 130 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1989 sqft
Gorgeous 3-Story Townhome in The Lochs in Vineyard. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
63 East 670 North Street - 63
63 E 670 N, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1800 sqft
***PET FRIENDLY***Lovely Townhome at The Lochs in Vineyard. Unique floor plan with TV Room on the Main, large, spacious kitchen and Master Suite, as well as a half bath, on the second level and two huge bedrooms and a full bath on the third level.
97 West Seasons Drive
97 W Seasons Dr, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1265 sqft
Highlight Features: - Nearly New Condo - Quartz Counter Tops - Lots of Storage - Walk in Closet in Master Bedroom - Amazing Location in Great Development - Snow Removal & Yard Maintenance Covered by HOA - Play Area & Basketball Hoops 3 Bedroom - 2
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
1212 W 160 N
1212 160 North, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
750 sqft
Orem Condo - 2 Bed 1 Bath condo in Orem. Comes with all the kitchen appliances as well as washer and dryer. One mile down the street from UVU. Assigned parking spaces. Right off of the I-15 access.
1218 West 160 North
1218 160 North, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
715 sqft
1218 West 160 North Available 07/13/20 Orem Condo - 2 Bed 1 Bath condo in Orem. Comes with all the kitchen appliances, and washer and dryer hookups. 1 mile down the street from UVU. Assigned parking spaces. Right off of the I-15 access.
100 East 630 North
100 East 630 North, Orem, UT
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1905 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
255 North Mill Road
255 North Mill Road, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1639 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
336 W 490 N G203
336 West 490 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1272 sqft
Lovely 3-Bed Condo in Vineyard. Great Location and Amenities! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1226 W 1420 N
1226 West 1420 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
961 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath Orem condo! - Don't miss this great condo in a great location in Orem! Just off 1600 N in Orem near freeway entrance. Kitchen comes equipped with fridge, oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.
338 W 490 N G202
338 West 490 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1272 sqft
Charming 3-Bed Condo in Vineyard. Great Location and Amenities! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
745 W 640 N
745 West 640 North, Orem, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
2900 sqft
745 W 640 N Available 08/01/20 Nice Home In Great Neighborhood - Beautiful 5 Bedroom Rambler Home With Large Fenced Yard And Mature Plantings. This home is close to just about everything, but is off the beaten path.
724 N 450 W
724 North 450 West, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2154 sqft
724 N 450 W Available 08/01/20 Great Town Home in Fantastic Location - This great town home is now available. Centrally located in Orem, this home is perfect. This home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths and a very nice layout.
328 W Amiron Way #B
328 West Amiron Way, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1190 sqft
*Move-in special! $300 off first month's rent, OAC!* Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo Now Available in Orem! Just off state street, and only minutes from the canyon. Hardwood floors, tons of natural light and 2 reserved parking spaces.
359 West 290 North Clearfield - 1
359 West 290 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1559 sqft
Available July 24th-Beautiful modern end unit townhome! Be the first to move in! 1st Level: Double deep tandem 2 car garage.
1055 W. 1033 N. #104
1055 W 1033 N, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
793 sqft
Main floor condo in Villa D'Este. Quick access to I 15. Walking distance to bank, restaurants, Winco, salon, etc. HOA included in rent- covers internet, playground, snow removal, water, sewer and trash. Pictures are of model unit same floor plan.
169 S 400 E
169 South 400 East, Lindon, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,910
3500 sqft
Beautiful Lindon Home-169 S 400 E - House- 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Approx. 3500 Sq. Ft.
305 N 680 E
305 680 East, Vineyard, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1966 sqft
Immaculate Edgewater Townhome! - Immaculate Edgewater townhome with fully finished basement is ready for you! 4 bedrooms, three baths with stainless appliances and beautiful wood flooring is in excellent condition and also includes a two car garage.
208 East 700 North
208 East 700 North, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1354 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1278 West 1480 North
1278 West 1480 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1023 sqft
Great Shadow Ridge Condo!! - Three bedroom two bath condo in Shadow Ridge HOA with pool access during summer. 1-car covered parking, updated outlets with USB ports and visitor parking available.
69 360 West - 1
69 N 360 W, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2538 sqft
Beautiful, large townhome just off Center Street in Orem. Lots of living space with formal dining room area. Three bedrooms upstairs and one in the basement along with a large TV room. Two car garage.
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
