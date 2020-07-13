Apartment List
/
UT
/
orem
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

118 Apartments for rent in Orem, UT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Orem apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
29 Units Available
Sunset Heights
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$960
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Lakeview
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1174 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Bonneville
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1250 sqft
Village Park provides spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of extra amenities. All of our apartments include dishwasher, fridge, oven, and full size washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
2 Units Available
Sunset Heights
Mountain Run
1219 S 580 W, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
672 sqft
This community provides residents with onsite laundry facilities and picnic areas. Utah Valley University and the Walmart Supercenter are both within walking distance. Every unit features a dishwasher, garbage disposal, and extra storage space.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 03:36pm
6 Units Available
Orem North
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Cherry Hill
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1090 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in the heart of the city. On-site pool, laundry facility, playground, and fitness center. Updated apartments with modern appliances, air conditioning and new cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
7 Units Available
Cherry Hill
Canyon View Crossing Apartments
1460 S State St, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1026 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canyon View Crossing Apartments in Orem. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Sharon
100 East 630 North
100 East 630 North, Orem, UT
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1905 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
248 North 680 East
248 N 680 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1311 sqft
Highlight Features: - Wood Flooring in Kitchen - Master Bathroom w/ Double Sinks - Great Storage Space Throughout - Amazing Amenities - Cable & Internet Package Included 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,300 sq.ft.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cherry Hill
142 E 2000 S
142 East 2000 South, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1061 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Newly remodeled basement apartment - Property Id: 313742 Rare find wonderful spacious basement apartment that includes a front entrance for easy access into the property.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
1212 W 160 N
1212 160 North, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
750 sqft
Orem Condo - 2 Bed 1 Bath condo in Orem. Comes with all the kitchen appliances as well as washer and dryer. One mile down the street from UVU. Assigned parking spaces. Right off of the I-15 access.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
1218 West 160 North
1218 160 North, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
715 sqft
1218 West 160 North Available 07/13/20 Orem Condo - 2 Bed 1 Bath condo in Orem. Comes with all the kitchen appliances, and washer and dryer hookups. 1 mile down the street from UVU. Assigned parking spaces. Right off of the I-15 access.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
230 N 750 E
230 N 750 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1639 sqft
Charming 3-Story Townhomes in Edgewater in Vineyard. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bonneville
644 N 130 E
644 N 130 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1989 sqft
Gorgeous 3-Story Townhome in The Lochs in Vineyard. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Aspen
1257 West 1420 North
1257 West 1420 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
961 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This amazing condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 and Bonneville Park.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
1509 S 630 W
1509 S 630 W, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2058 sqft
Beautiful brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home, 2 car garage.This home features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, office space, double oven and many more. Club house with pool, beach volley ball. Close to shopping centers, restaurants.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Geneva
336 W 490 N G203
336 West 490 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1272 sqft
Lovely 3-Bed Condo in Vineyard. Great Location and Amenities! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aspen
1226 W 1420 N
1226 West 1420 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
961 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath Orem condo! - Don't miss this great condo in a great location in Orem! Just off 1600 N in Orem near freeway entrance. Kitchen comes equipped with fridge, oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Geneva
338 W 490 N G202
338 West 490 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1272 sqft
Charming 3-Bed Condo in Vineyard. Great Location and Amenities! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Geneva
745 W 640 N
745 West 640 North, Orem, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
2900 sqft
745 W 640 N Available 08/01/20 Nice Home In Great Neighborhood - Beautiful 5 Bedroom Rambler Home With Large Fenced Yard And Mature Plantings. This home is close to just about everything, but is off the beaten path.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Geneva
724 N 450 W
724 North 450 West, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2154 sqft
724 N 450 W Available 08/01/20 Great Town Home in Fantastic Location - This great town home is now available. Centrally located in Orem, this home is perfect. This home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths and a very nice layout.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Windsor North
328 W Amiron Way #B
328 West Amiron Way, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1190 sqft
*Move-in special! $300 off first month's rent, OAC!* Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo Now Available in Orem! Just off state street, and only minutes from the canyon. Hardwood floors, tons of natural light and 2 reserved parking spaces.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
359 West 290 North Clearfield - 1
359 West 290 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1559 sqft
Available July 24th-Beautiful modern end unit townhome! Be the first to move in! 1st Level: Double deep tandem 2 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
1055 W. 1033 N. #104
1055 W 1033 N, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
793 sqft
Main floor condo in Villa D'Este. Quick access to I 15. Walking distance to bank, restaurants, Winco, salon, etc. HOA included in rent- covers internet, playground, snow removal, water, sewer and trash. Pictures are of model unit same floor plan.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Orem, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Orem apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Orem 1 BedroomsOrem 2 BedroomsOrem 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrem 3 BedroomsOrem Apartments with Balcony
Orem Apartments with GarageOrem Apartments with GymOrem Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrem Apartments with Parking
Orem Apartments with PoolOrem Apartments with Washer-DryerOrem Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTLehi, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sunset HeightsCherry Hill
Bonneville
Lakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah
Mountainland Technical College