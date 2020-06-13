Apartment List
/
UT
/
orem
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

56 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Orem, UT

Finding an apartment in Orem that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Lakeview
16 Units Available
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1174 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sunset Heights
26 Units Available
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$1,030
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:11pm
Bonneville
18 Units Available
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1250 sqft
Village Park provides spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of extra amenities. All of our apartments include dishwasher, fridge, oven, and full size washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 03:53pm
$
Orem North
10 Units Available
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1415 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Cherry Hill
Contact for Availability
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1090 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in the heart of the city. On-site pool, laundry facility, playground, and fitness center. Updated apartments with modern appliances, air conditioning and new cabinetry.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orchard South
1 Unit Available
721 E 640 N
721 East 640 North, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2319 sqft
721 E 640 N Available 08/07/20 4 Bd 3 Bath 2 Car Garage in Orem - Upgrades Through-Out. Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Closets Organizers. Newer Windows. Over 2300 sq ft. . Main Level: Family Room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonneville
1 Unit Available
643 N 190 E
643 N 190 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1771 sqft
643 N 190 E Available 06/16/20 Townhome WATERS EDGE!! Stainless Steel Appliances. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Geneva
1 Unit Available
342 W 490 N G203
342 West 490 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1272 sqft
342 W 490 N G203 Available 06/30/20 Brand New Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Condo in Vineyard - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Geneva
1 Unit Available
338 W 490 N G202
338 West 490 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1272 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Condo in Vineyard - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Geneva
1 Unit Available
531 N 360 W I203
531 North 360 West, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1272 sqft
531 N 360 W I203 Available 07/08/20 Brand New Condo in Vineyard! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Bonneville
1 Unit Available
68 East 700 North
68 E 700 N, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1905 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
359 West 290 North Clearfield - 1
359 West 290 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1559 sqft
Available June 15th-Beautiful modern end unit townhome! Be the first to move in! 1st Level: Double deep tandem 2 car garage.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Bonneville
1 Unit Available
63 East 670 North Street - 63
63 E 670 N, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
***PET FRIENDLY***Lovely Townhome at The Lochs in Vineyard. Unique floor plan with TV Room on the Main, large, spacious kitchen and Master Suite, as well as a half bath, on the second level and two huge bedrooms and a full bath on the third level.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
1190 West 1330 South - 1
1190 West 1330 South, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
This darling pet-friendly lower level condo in popular Country Woods has been updated with full paint, new flooring, new appliances, new light fixtures, new water heater, new baseboards. Tons of storage.

1 of 36

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
651 N 30 E
651 N 30 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$799
1905 sqft
Great townhome in a great location!! $799 for the first 3 months! - CURRENT SPECIAL: $799/month for the first 3 months! (Rent returns to $1,395 after promotional period expires) ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.

1 of 23

Last updated April 22 at 11:12am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
195 North 680 East
195 N 680 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1639 sqft
CURRENT SPECIAL: First months rent is free on a new 13-14 month lease. ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
564 E 300 N - 303
564 E 300 N, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RENT $1150 $600 DEPOSIT This beautiful collection of modern style living apartment homes feature everything from a fully-equipped kitchen/bathrooms with designer finishes, and modern wood custom cabinets as well granite counter tops, stainless

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Orem North
1 Unit Available
284 N 590 E - 201
284 N 590 E, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1324 sqft
Nothing beats BRAND NEW! Be the first to cozy up in this luxurious new home... RENT $1500 $600 DEPOSIT.
Results within 1 mile of Orem
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
$
25 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
652 N 160 E
652 North 160 East, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1354 sqft
652 N 160 E Available 06/17/20 Beautiful Townhome in Vineyard! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
169 E 700 N
169 East 700 North, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1442 sqft
169 E 700 N Available 06/17/20 Two Story Waters Edge Townhome! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
677 N 250 E
677 North 250 East, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1442 sqft
677 N 250 E Available 06/17/20 Townhome with 2-Car Garage WATERS EDGE!! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
537 N 310 W
537 N 310 W, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1272 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
169 S 400 E
169 South 400 East, Lindon, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,910
3500 sqft
Beautiful Lindon Home-169 S 400 E - House- 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Approx. 3500 Sq. Ft.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Orem, UT

Finding an apartment in Orem that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Orem 1 BedroomsOrem 2 BedroomsOrem 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrem 3 BedroomsOrem Accessible Apartments
Orem Apartments with BalconyOrem Apartments with GarageOrem Apartments with GymOrem Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrem Apartments with Parking
Orem Apartments with PoolOrem Apartments with Washer-DryerOrem Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTLehi, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sunset HeightsCherry Hill
Bonneville
Lakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah
Mountainland Technical College