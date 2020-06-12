/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
14 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Orem, UT
Bonneville
20 Units Available
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
Village Park provides spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of extra amenities. All of our apartments include dishwasher, fridge, oven, and full size washer/dryer hookups.
Sunset Heights
25 Units Available
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Lakeview
17 Units Available
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1045 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
Orem North
9 Units Available
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1013 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Cherry Hill
Contact for Availability
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
878 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in the heart of the city. On-site pool, laundry facility, playground, and fitness center. Updated apartments with modern appliances, air conditioning and new cabinetry.
1 of 22
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
98 N. Garden Park Unit 22
98 Garden Park Drive, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1060 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo - Well kept Bottom floor condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms available soon. HOA maintained pavilion and park right out your front door. Just off of Orem Center street with plenty of shopping and dining options near by.
Results within 1 mile of Orem
25 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Results within 5 miles of Orem
Sam White's Lane
20 Units Available
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
975 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
Sam White's Lane
29 Units Available
Pleasant Springs Apartments
884 W 700 S, Pleasant Grove, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
993 sqft
Pleasant Springs, in beautiful Pleasant Grove, Utah, has large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We have Resort Style Swimming Pool, Year-Round Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and have Amazing Fall Rental Rates. Come Check us Out!!
Franklin South
1 Unit Available
674 W Meadow Dr #102
674 South 650 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
674 W Meadow Dr #102 Available 07/17/20 The Meadows 2 Bed 2 Bath -Leasing NOW! - The Meadows Close to downtown Provo is the perfect combination of close downtown living and convenience.
Franklin South
1 Unit Available
662 W Meadow Drive Unit 201
662 South 650 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
662 W Meadow Drive Unit 201 Available 07/15/20 The Meadows 2 Bed 2 Bath -Leasing NOW! Gorgeous unit - The Meadows Close to downtown Provo is the perfect combination of close downtown living and convenience.
North Park
1 Unit Available
4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract.
577 North 100 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$465
BYU condo/1 women contracts/private room with bath Available 08/25/20 Private room in a BYU approved condo for women single students. Super nice and comfortable condo. Nice furniture. Water and Google fiber internet and parking included.
Results within 10 miles of Orem
33 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1062 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Contact for Availability
Outlook
664 S 2600 W, Springville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1086 sqft
From breathtaking mountain views to beautiful surrounding vistas of lush, green space, our apartments are eco-conscious and pet-friendly this apartment community is your answer to what the perfect apartment home should be.
