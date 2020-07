Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport cc payments guest parking online portal playground smoke-free community trash valet

Step into your next home at Canyon View, where we feature sleek, upscale apartments with modern amenities. Stunning backdrops and beautifully kept grounds surround our pet-friendly community, reflecting the natural beauty of Utah. Our grounds meld seamlessly into the scenery with lush lawns and views of the mountains from our resort-style pool and year-round hot tub. The luxury of this exclusive community fits perfectly with the city of Orem, while staying rooted in the down-to-earth lifestyle of the region.



Each of our apartments in Orem, Utah have beautiful designs and spacious floor plans from one to three bedrooms. The spaces are warm and welcoming with hardwood-style flooring, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Our apartment homes provide comfort and hominess; arrange your home with daring or traditional layouts and even add your own personal touches accented by two-tone paint to create a space that is unique to you.



The location of Canyon View is simply unbeata