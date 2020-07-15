Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:19 AM
40 Apartments For Rent Near BYU
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
5 Units Available
Cherry Hill
Canyon View Crossing Apartments
1460 S State St, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canyon View Crossing Apartments in Orem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Cherry Hill
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1090 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in the heart of the city. On-site pool, laundry facility, playground, and fitness center. Updated apartments with modern appliances, air conditioning and new cabinetry.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Hills
3666 Little Rock Ln
3666 Little Rock Drive, Provo, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
3546 sqft
You will fall in love with this charming townhome in the heart of Provo! Centrally located by Timpview Highschool, Little Rock Canyon, local shopping malls and more! Spanning with over 3,500 square feet you will enjoy walk in closets, three cozy
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Provo South
1709 E Aspen Loop
1709 E Aspen Loop, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2209 sqft
New Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Beautiful, new, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished town home in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Grand View North
1670 Hickory Lane - 1
1670 Hickory Lane, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
Nice Willowbrook ground floor condo. Walking distance to UVRMC and bus lines to BYU and UVU. Easy care, no carpet, just tile throughout. 3 BR, 1.5 BA, comes with washer/dryer. Quiet community with playgrounds and a pool for hot summer days.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Provo South
918 Aspen Summit Dr
918 S Aspen Summit Dr, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2548 sqft
918 Aspen Summit Dr Available 09/01/20 Large 3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished town home in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Rock Canyon
2244 North Canyon Road - 204
2244 North Canyon Road, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1355 sqft
Unit#204 South facing middle floor, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, new flooring throughout the house, new blinds, balcony, city view, washer/dryer included, central air, dishwasher, disposal, secured/locked parking garage, elevator access to all floors.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas
2655 North 140 East, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2220 sqft
Stunning Penthouse Unit with Beautiful Views available NOW! - This remarkable 3 bedroom 3 bath unit comes with 12 foot ceilings, upgraded cabinets & appliances, and 2 covered terraces with beautiful views of the rock canyon, and more! Wool carpet &
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
River Grove
2078 W 1100 N
2078 W 1100 N, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2153 sqft
2078 W 1100 N Available 08/28/20 INDEPENDENCE AVE PROVO TOWNHOUSE - PROVO TOWNHOUSE Independence Avenue 2078 W 1100 N Provo, UT 84601 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath, End unit 2,153 Sq. Ft.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Maeser
489 S 500 ST E
489 South 500 East, Provo, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
*Back On The Market*Price Reduced* Charming 1 bedroom apartment South of BYU campus and right next to the Provo Trax station. 1 bed 1 bath. Lots of parking anytime. Onsite washer and dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
3230 Shadowbrook Drive
3230 North Shadowbrook Drive, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1500 sqft
Well maintained, spacious townhome in desirable Shadowbrook Community just off University Avenue across from Jamestown.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Park
4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract.
577 North 100 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$465
BYU condo/1 women contracts/private room with bath Available 08/25/20 Private room in a BYU approved condo for women single students. Super nice and comfortable condo. Nice furniture. Water and Google fiber internet and parking included.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Carterville
108 W 1230 N #119 - 1
108 East Cougar Boulevard, Provo, UT
1 Bedroom
$465
325 sqft
Women's Contract (Men's Contract also available) for private Master Bedroom in BYU CONTRACTED HOUSING at popular Windsor Park. Walking distance to BYU, along bus routes and lots of restaurants and shopping. Covered parking spot.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
River Grove
929 North 1760 West
929 North 1760 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
929 North 1760 West Available 08/04/20 Pristine 3 Bedroom Townhome in Provo's Westside -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - GREAT LOCATION IN PROVO, close to UVU and BYU.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant View
1969 N Canyon Road
1969 North Canyon Road, Provo, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$450
1400 sqft
Summer Contract for BYU Contracted Housing for Women. HUGE private bedroom at Timpanogos Gateway across the street from the BYU Football Stadium. Walk to school and football games. Shared apartment with two other roommates.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Franklin South
700 S Meadow Dr
700 South 650 West, Provo, UT
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
Lovely 2-Bed, 2-Bath Condos in The Meadows in Provo. Modern Floor Plan and Perfect Location! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Carterville
98 W 1230 N #327 - 2
98 East Cougar Boulevard, Provo, UT
1 Bedroom
$465
300 sqft
Private room/Private Bath in BYU Contracted Housing Students (one in Men's and one in Women's) at popular Windsor Park. Walking distance to BYU. Shared apartment with two other roommates. shared Utilities.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Dixon
880 W 300 N
880 West 300 North, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$750
840 sqft
This cozy apartment comes with a spacious living room, 2 lovely bedrooms, refrigerator, washer & dryer, oven, and is cable ready. Dogs : No Cats: No Pets Negotiable : No Date Available: 06/27/2020 Due to Hold Property: Security Deposit: $750.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Maeser
482/484 South 300 East - 482
482 South 300 East, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
974 sqft
Super cute lower level 2 BR, 1 BA apartment in downtown Provo. Updated kitchen, spacious living room with Fireplace. Two bedrooms and bathroom complete this darling apartment. No pets, no smokers/vapers.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Provo South
1028 Canyon Vista Road #9
1028 Canyon Vista Road, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1327 sqft
Beautiful Mountainside Condo - Come take a look at this beautiful mountainside condo in the great canyon meadow subdivision.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin South
674 West Meadow Drive
674 South 650 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
The Meadows Close to downtown Provo is the perfect combination of close downtown living and convenience. With brand-new construction and never-before-lived-in units, you could be first to claim a corner of this community as your Home.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Maeser
357 S State St #3 - (NEW)
357 South State Street, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
357 S State St #3 - (NEW) Available 07/31/20 Darling Canyon Village Town Home - Newer 2 bed 2.25 bath unfurnished townhome. Large dining room and kitchen areas. Master suite has large closet space. Small private patio in back.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Ring Creek
1007 Eastgate Drive
1007 South Eastgate Drive, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1070 sqft
1007 Eastgate Drive Available 08/04/20 EastGate 3 bed 1.5 bath - This 3 bed 1.5 bath townhouse is a great find! With newer carpets and paint, this property is in fine condition, and looks great.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Franklin
83 S 700 W
83 South 700 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
Just Remodeled-New Kitchen-possible rent to own - Property Id: 319673 Possible rent to own. Come see this great find in the historic franklin neighborhood. Within walking distance of Pioneer Park.