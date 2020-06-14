Apartment List
/
UT
/
orem
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:34 PM

25 Apartments for rent in Orem, UT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Orem renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Lakeview
17 Units Available
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1174 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Sunset Heights
25 Units Available
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$1,010
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 03:53pm
$
Orem North
10 Units Available
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1415 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
226 N 680 E
226 N 680 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1545 sqft
226 N 680 E Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Story Vineyard Townhome - Highlight Features: - Wood Flooring in Kitchen - Master Bathroom w/ Double Sinks - Great Storage Space Throughout - Amazing Amenities - Cable & Internet Package Included 3 Story

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Orchard South
1 Unit Available
721 E 640 N
721 East 640 North, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2319 sqft
721 E 640 N Available 08/07/20 4 Bd 3 Bath 2 Car Garage in Orem - Upgrades Through-Out. Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Closets Organizers. Newer Windows. Over 2300 sq ft. . Main Level: Family Room.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Windsor North
1 Unit Available
328 W Amiron Way #B
328 West Amiron Way, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1190 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo Now Available in Orem! Just off state street, and only minutes from the caynon. Hardwood floors, tons of natural light and 2 reserved parking spaces. Enjoy soaking up the sun by the gated pool.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Bonneville
1 Unit Available
63 East 670 North Street - 63
63 E 670 N, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
***PET FRIENDLY***Lovely Townhome at The Lochs in Vineyard. Unique floor plan with TV Room on the Main, large, spacious kitchen and Master Suite, as well as a half bath, on the second level and two huge bedrooms and a full bath on the third level.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
1190 West 1330 South - 1
1190 West 1330 South, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
This darling pet-friendly lower level condo in popular Country Woods has been updated with full paint, new flooring, new appliances, new light fixtures, new water heater, new baseboards. Tons of storage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
564 E 300 N - 303
564 E 300 N, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RENT $1150 $600 DEPOSIT This beautiful collection of modern style living apartment homes feature everything from a fully-equipped kitchen/bathrooms with designer finishes, and modern wood custom cabinets as well granite counter tops, stainless

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Orem North
1 Unit Available
284 N 590 E - 201
284 N 590 E, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1324 sqft
Nothing beats BRAND NEW! Be the first to cozy up in this luxurious new home... RENT $1500 $600 DEPOSIT.
Results within 1 mile of Orem
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
$
25 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lake View North
1 Unit Available
1213 N 3020 W
1213 North 3020 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
1213 N 3020 W Available 07/01/20 Adorable Provo Home - AMAZING LOCATION AND YARD! - Highlight Features: Real Hardwood Floors Natural Lighting Gorgeous Mountain Views Kitchen Island with Dry Bar & Custom Pot Rack above Island Luxurious Corner Tub &

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Grand View North
1 Unit Available
1727 N 950 W
1727 North 950 West, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2106 sqft
Lovely, spacious 4 BR, 3.5 BA townhome near UVRMC. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Main floor has a large living room, 1/2 bath and big kitchen with a private fenced patio.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
169 S 400 E
169 South 400 East, Lindon, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,910
3500 sqft
Beautiful Lindon Home-169 S 400 E - House- 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Approx. 3500 Sq. Ft.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
305 N 680 E
305 680 East, Vineyard, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1966 sqft
Immaculate Edgewater Townhome! - Immaculate Edgewater townhome with fully finished basement is ready for you! 4 bedrooms, three baths with stainless appliances and beautiful wood flooring is in excellent condition and also includes a two car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Orem
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Sam White's Lane
18 Units Available
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$960
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
Sam White's Lane
28 Units Available
Pleasant Springs Apartments
884 W 700 S, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1137 sqft
Pleasant Springs, in beautiful Pleasant Grove, Utah, has large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We have Resort Style Swimming Pool, Year-Round Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and have Amazing Fall Rental Rates. Come Check us Out!!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Foot Hills
1 Unit Available
991 East 560 North
991 East 560 North, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1472 sqft
991 East 560 North Available 08/01/20 Beautiful single family home next to BYU - Beautiful single family home Located 60 seconds from BYU campus and within walking distance of Kiwanis Park and Wasatch Elementary.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Big Spring
1 Unit Available
279 E 1500 N
279 East 1500 North, Pleasant Grove, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2300 sqft
This gorgeous 5 Bed 3.5 Bath comes with granite counter tops, spacious rooms, walk in closet,vaulted ceilings,water softener and much more. No smoking. No pets.
Results within 10 miles of Orem
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
33 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
476 W 200 N Unit 101
476 West 200 North, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
Luxury Springville Ground Floor Condo w/new Carpet 3 BD 2BA Covered Parking + Wash/Dryer - Luxury 3 Bed 2 Bath condo located in Springville Utah with brand new carpet.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr
1960 South Meadow Marsh Drive, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,013
2870 sqft
House- 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Approx. 2870 Sq. Ft.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
459 West 1040 North Street
459 W 1040 N, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1620 sqft
AWESOME lower level apartment in new American Fork neighborhood. High ceilings, large living room/kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including gas stove, gorgeous cabinets and walk-in pantry.

1 of 39

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
831 W. Valley Vista Way
831 W Valley Vista Way, Lehi, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,465
3222 sqft
AMAZING EAST LEHI BENCH HOME WITH AMAZING VIEWS - Highlight Features: - Quartz Counter Tops - STUNNING VIEWS - Upgraded Wood Flooring - Nice Newer Carpet - Beautiful Staircase - Walk Out Basement - Bay Windows - Cold Storage Room - Large Closets -
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Orem, UT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Orem renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Orem 1 BedroomsOrem 2 BedroomsOrem 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrem 3 BedroomsOrem Accessible Apartments
Orem Apartments with BalconyOrem Apartments with GarageOrem Apartments with GymOrem Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrem Apartments with Parking
Orem Apartments with PoolOrem Apartments with Washer-DryerOrem Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTLehi, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sunset HeightsCherry Hill
Bonneville
Lakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah
Mountainland Technical College