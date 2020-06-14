Apartment List
June 14 2020

77 Apartments for rent in Orem, UT with garage

Orem apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

June 14 at 12:24am
Sunset Heights
26 Units Available
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$1,010
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lakeview
16 Units Available
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1174 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 6

June 13 at 03:53pm
$
Orem North
10 Units Available
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1415 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.

1 of 18

June 14 at 07:24am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
1509 S 630 W
1509 S 630 W, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2058 sqft
Beautiful brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home, 2 car garage.This home features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, office space, double oven and many more. Club house with pool, beach volley ball. Close to shopping centers, restaurants.

1 of 24

June 14 at 04:38am
Bonneville
1 Unit Available
68 East 700 North
68 E 700 N, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1905 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 14

June 13 at 11:57am
Orchard South
1 Unit Available
721 E 640 N
721 East 640 North, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2319 sqft
721 E 640 N Available 08/07/20 4 Bd 3 Bath 2 Car Garage in Orem - Upgrades Through-Out. Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Closets Organizers. Newer Windows. Over 2300 sq ft. . Main Level: Family Room.

1 of 19

June 13 at 11:57am
Aspen
1 Unit Available
1166 W 1550 N
1166 W 1550 N, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2251 sqft
Lovely Townhome Conveniently Located Near I-15 in Orem - Highly desired Tanglewood town home. Unit backs one of the multiple parks in the community. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with 1-car garage.

1 of 21

June 13 at 11:57am
Bonneville
1 Unit Available
643 N 190 E
643 N 190 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1771 sqft
643 N 190 E Available 06/16/20 Townhome WATERS EDGE!! Stainless Steel Appliances. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 30

June 13 at 11:57am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
226 N 680 E
226 N 680 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1592 sqft
226 N 680 E Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Story Vineyard Townhome - Highlight Features: - Wood Flooring in Kitchen - Master Bathroom w/ Double Sinks - Great Storage Space Throughout - Amazing Amenities - Cable & Internet Package Included 3 Story

1 of 21

June 13 at 11:57am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
1909 West Fox Trail Lane
1909 Fox Trail Lane, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1488 sqft
1909 West Fox Trail Lane Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom Home on the Golf Course -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - A lovely three bedroom home on the Sleepy Ridge golf course. This is a beautiful newer home located just on the golf course with three bedrooms.

1 of 31

June 13 at 11:58am
Cherry Hill
1 Unit Available
1033 W 1970 S (264)
1033 W 1970 S, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1595 sqft
BRAND NEW, Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town-home in Orem - The Fields at Lakeview are located just 1 mile from UVU.

1 of 15

June 13 at 11:57am
Scera Park South
1 Unit Available
774 S 850 E
774 South 850 East, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2690 sqft
774 S 850 E Available 07/01/20 Updated Kitchen with tile and Granite - Awesome Orem Neighborhood - Watch video tour of this home at http://youtu.

1 of 26

June 14 at 06:02am
Geneva
1 Unit Available
584 West 760 North
584 West 760 North, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2760 sqft
This gorgeous home is located in a great area within walking distance to schools and shopping! The four bedrooms and three bathrooms are spacious and let in tons of natural light.

1 of 7

June 14 at 06:38am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
359 West 290 North Clearfield - 1
359 West 290 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1559 sqft
Available June 15th-Beautiful modern end unit townhome! Be the first to move in! 1st Level: Double deep tandem 2 car garage.

1 of 35

June 14 at 06:38am
Bonneville
1 Unit Available
63 East 670 North Street - 63
63 E 670 N, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
***PET FRIENDLY***Lovely Townhome at The Lochs in Vineyard. Unique floor plan with TV Room on the Main, large, spacious kitchen and Master Suite, as well as a half bath, on the second level and two huge bedrooms and a full bath on the third level.

1 of 36

May 14 at 09:36am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
651 N 30 E
651 N 30 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$799
1905 sqft
Great townhome in a great location!! $799 for the first 3 months! - CURRENT SPECIAL: $799/month for the first 3 months! (Rent returns to $1,395 after promotional period expires) ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.

1 of 23

April 22 at 11:12am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
195 North 680 East
195 N 680 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1639 sqft
CURRENT SPECIAL: First months rent is free on a new 13-14 month lease. ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Results within 1 mile of Orem
Verified

1 of 30

June 12 at 12:11pm
$
25 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.

1 of 34

June 13 at 11:57am
Lake View North
1 Unit Available
1213 N 3020 W
1213 North 3020 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
1213 N 3020 W Available 07/01/20 Adorable Provo Home - AMAZING LOCATION AND YARD! - Highlight Features: Real Hardwood Floors Natural Lighting Gorgeous Mountain Views Kitchen Island with Dry Bar & Custom Pot Rack above Island Luxurious Corner Tub &

1 of 17

June 13 at 11:57am
Grand View South
1 Unit Available
1115 Independence Ave
1115 Independence Avenue, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1696 sqft
Updated Townhome with Two Car Garage - Come home to this beautiful townhome located right off I-15. You'll love the high-end kitchen cabinets along with the granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

1 of 22

June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
652 N 160 E
652 North 160 East, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1354 sqft
652 N 160 E Available 06/17/20 Beautiful Townhome in Vineyard! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 22

June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
169 E 700 N
169 East 700 North, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1442 sqft
169 E 700 N Available 06/17/20 Two Story Waters Edge Townhome! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 21

June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
677 N 250 E
677 North 250 East, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1442 sqft
677 N 250 E Available 06/17/20 Townhome with 2-Car Garage WATERS EDGE!! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 8

June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
469 North 200 East Street
469 North 200 East, Lindon, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1027 sqft
Open floor plan upstairs has 2 bedrooms with 1.5 bath and then there are 2 finished bedrooms downstairs. The rest of the basement is not finished. Has nice, large backyard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Orem, UT

Orem apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

