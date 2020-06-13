Apartment List
/
UT
/
orem
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

46 Apartments for rent in Orem, UT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restricti... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunset Heights
28 Units Available
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$1,010
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
Bonneville
18 Units Available
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1250 sqft
Village Park provides spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of extra amenities. All of our apartments include dishwasher, fridge, oven, and full size washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lakeview
16 Units Available
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1174 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 03:00pm
$
Orem North
10 Units Available
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1415 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scera Park South
1 Unit Available
774 S 850 E
774 South 850 East, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2690 sqft
774 S 850 E Available 07/01/20 Updated Kitchen with tile and Granite - Awesome Orem Neighborhood - Watch video tour of this home at http://youtu.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bonneville
1 Unit Available
1081 West 993 North
1081 West 993 North, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
738 sqft
Located conveniently next to Winco, shopping centers, restaurants, and I-15. This beautiful condo won't last long! It features a large white side-by-side fridge with water and ice, a washer and dryer and a covered parking spot.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aspen
1 Unit Available
1264 West 1480 N
1264 West 1480 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1023 sqft
Lovely 3 bed 2 bath ground floor apartment in Orem - Lovely 3 bed 2 bath apartment in Orem available now. Kitchen comes equipped with fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and ample cupboard space. Large master bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aspen
1 Unit Available
1236 W 1420 N (2nd Building)
1236 West 1420 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1016 sqft
Orem Apartment in Perfect Location Available Now! - Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath condo right off I-15 with great access to UVU, BYU, and Traverse Mountain. Newer carpet and paint. Water, sewer, garbage, and high speed internet provided by the HOA.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orchard South
1 Unit Available
721 E 640 N
721 East 640 North, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2319 sqft
721 E 640 N Available 08/07/20 4 Bd 3 Bath 2 Car Garage in Orem - Upgrades Through-Out. Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Closets Organizers. Newer Windows. Over 2300 sq ft. . Main Level: Family Room.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Geneva
1 Unit Available
584 West 760 North
584 West 760 North, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2760 sqft
This gorgeous home is located in a great area within walking distance to schools and shopping! The four bedrooms and three bathrooms are spacious and let in tons of natural light.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
359 West 290 North Clearfield - 1
359 West 290 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1559 sqft
Available June 15th-Beautiful modern end unit townhome! Be the first to move in! 1st Level: Double deep tandem 2 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
564 E 300 N - 303
564 E 300 N, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RENT $1150 $600 DEPOSIT This beautiful collection of modern style living apartment homes feature everything from a fully-equipped kitchen/bathrooms with designer finishes, and modern wood custom cabinets as well granite counter tops, stainless

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Orem North
1 Unit Available
284 N 590 E - 201
284 N 590 E, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1324 sqft
Nothing beats BRAND NEW! Be the first to cozy up in this luxurious new home... RENT $1500 $600 DEPOSIT.
Results within 1 mile of Orem
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
$
25 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grand View South
1 Unit Available
1115 Independence Ave
1115 Independence Avenue, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1696 sqft
Updated Townhome with Two Car Garage - Come home to this beautiful townhome located right off I-15. You'll love the high-end kitchen cabinets along with the granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River Grove
1 Unit Available
929 North 1760 West
929 North 1760 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1500 sqft
929 North 1760 West Available 08/07/20 Pristine 3 Bedroom Townhome on Provo's Westside -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - GREAT LOCATION IN PROVO, close to UVU and BYU.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River Grove
1 Unit Available
1245 N Riverside #43
1245 Riverside Avenue, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1060 sqft
1245 N Riverside #43 Available 07/01/20 Lovely Riverstone Condo in Provo - Riverstone Condominiums is conveniently located near UVRMC, just blocks from Provo High and close to dining and shopping.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Grand View North
1 Unit Available
1727 N 950 W
1727 North 950 West, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2106 sqft
Lovely, spacious 4 BR, 3.5 BA townhome near UVRMC. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Main floor has a large living room, 1/2 bath and big kitchen with a private fenced patio.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Rock Canyon
1 Unit Available
2244 North Canyon Road - 204
2244 North Canyon Road, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1355 sqft
Unit#204 South facing middle floor, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, new flooring throughout the house, new blinds, balcony, city view, washer/dryer included, central air, dishwasher, disposal, secured/locked parking garage, elevator access to all floors.
Results within 5 miles of Orem
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sam White's Lane
20 Units Available
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sherwood Hills
1 Unit Available
3666 Little Rock Ln
3666 Little Rock Drive, Provo, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
3546 sqft
You will fall in love with this charming townhome in the heart of Provo! Centrally located by Timpview Highschool, Little Rock Canyon, local shopping malls and more! Spanning with over 3,500 square feet you will enjoy walk in closets, three cozy

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Big Spring
1 Unit Available
279 E 1500 N
279 East 1500 North, Pleasant Grove, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2300 sqft
This gorgeous 5 Bed 3.5 Bath comes with granite counter tops, spacious rooms, walk in closet,vaulted ceilings,water softener and much more. No smoking. No pets.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Little Rock Canyon
1 Unit Available
546 E 3950 N
546 East 3950 North, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3956 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
5 bedroom 3 bath in Edgemont - Gorgeous large home in Edgemont. Close to 4000 sq ft. Nearby groceries, shopping, movies, and dining. Two car garage 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms private deck off of the kitchen. Close to everything.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sam White's Lane
1 Unit Available
169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50
169 Pleasant Grove Boulevard, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom condo - Property Id: 277161 Family friendly UPDATED Spacious Condo in Pleasant grove 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1300 Sq Ft Built in 2004 This darling condo has new carpet, paint and is in an SUPER CONVENIENT LOCATION! This is a
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Orem, UT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Orem renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Orem 1 BedroomsOrem 2 BedroomsOrem 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrem 3 BedroomsOrem Accessible Apartments
Orem Apartments with BalconyOrem Apartments with GarageOrem Apartments with GymOrem Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrem Apartments with Parking
Orem Apartments with PoolOrem Apartments with Washer-DryerOrem Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTLehi, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sunset HeightsCherry Hill
Bonneville
Lakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah
Mountainland Technical College