Canyon View Crossing Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Canyon View Crossing Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
1460 S State St · (801) 890-3696
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1460 S State St, Orem, UT 84097
Cherry Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B302 · Avail. now

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Unit B115 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Unit B404 · Avail. now

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit B127 · Avail. now

$1,221

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canyon View Crossing Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pet friendly
alarm system
bike storage
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
internet access
key fob access
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months (May have additional rent increases)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $299 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per apartment
fee: $300 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/per month
restrictions: Please contact office
Parking Details: Carport $20 per month, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Canyon View Crossing Apartments have any available units?
Canyon View Crossing Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,009 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Canyon View Crossing Apartments have?
Some of Canyon View Crossing Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canyon View Crossing Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Canyon View Crossing Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Canyon View Crossing Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Canyon View Crossing Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Canyon View Crossing Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Canyon View Crossing Apartments offers parking.
Does Canyon View Crossing Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Canyon View Crossing Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Canyon View Crossing Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Canyon View Crossing Apartments has a pool.
Does Canyon View Crossing Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Canyon View Crossing Apartments has accessible units.
Does Canyon View Crossing Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Canyon View Crossing Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Canyon View Crossing Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Canyon View Crossing Apartments has units with air conditioning.
