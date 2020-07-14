Canyon View Crossing Apartments

Lease Length: 6-12 months (May have additional rent increases)Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $299 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per apartment
fee: $300 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/per month
restrictions: Please contact office
Parking Details: Carport $20 per month, open lot.