/
/
/
cherry hill
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
105 Apartments for rent in Cherry Hill, Orem, UT
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Canyon View Crossing Apartments
1460 S State St, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canyon View Crossing Apartments in Orem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1090 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in the heart of the city. On-site pool, laundry facility, playground, and fitness center. Updated apartments with modern appliances, air conditioning and new cabinetry.
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
142 E 2000 S
142 East 2000 South, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1061 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Newly remodeled basement apartment - Property Id: 313742 Rare find wonderful spacious basement apartment that includes a front entrance for easy access into the property.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
195 E 1600 S
195 East 1600 South, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Charming Vintage House in Orem - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Orem. Detached garage. Approximately 2,000 square feet of living space. No cats or dogs allowed.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
644 West 1520 South
644 W 1520 S, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2032 sqft
Great Location - Great condo located in the new "Lexington Towns" within walking distance to UVU, Wal-Mart, and major shopping and close to the freeway entrance. This unit features 4 bedrooms 3 baths with over 2000 sq. ft.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1533 South 125 East
1533 South 125 East, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
803 sqft
1533 South 125 East Available 08/04/20 Nice Park Ave Condo, Pool, TV Included - 2 bd / 1 ba; 803 sq. ft. This beautiful condo, built in 1994, has washer & dryer hookups, dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove.
Results within 1 mile of Cherry Hill
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1050 S. Orem Blvd. #35
1050 South Orem Boulevard, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
783 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Orem Apartment! - Brand new from renovation, with new microwave, dishwasher, counters, carpet, floors, bathroom and paint! Unit includes: Appliances (except washer and dryer), 1 covered parking stall +
1 of 39
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
929 North 1760 West
929 North 1760 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
929 North 1760 West Available 08/07/20 Pristine 3 Bedroom Townhome in Provo's Westside -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - GREAT LOCATION IN PROVO, close to UVU and BYU.
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1760 N Willowbrook
1760 Willowbrook Dr, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
Willowbrook Condo for rent! - Great location for this Willowbrook Condo between BYU and UVU. Just a few blocks from UVRMC, close to Provo High, shopping and restaurants.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2078 W 1100 N
2078 W 1100 N, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2153 sqft
2078 W 1100 N Available 08/28/20 INDEPENDENCE AVE PROVO TOWNHOUSE - PROVO TOWNHOUSE Independence Avenue 2078 W 1100 N Provo, UT 84601 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath, End unit 2,153 Sq. Ft.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1765 North 1450 West
1765 North 1450 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2229 sqft
1765 North 1450 West Available 08/01/20 Great Eastside Home in Grandview Neighborhood...Must See - This amazing home has 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths with an attached 1 car garage. Big backyard. Great home in the amazing neighborhood of Grandview.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1234 N 800 W
1234 North 800 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
1234 N 800 W Available 08/01/20 2 Room Cottage in Provo - This is a fantastic two bedroom, one bath home on a large lot in North Provo. This home is close to everything, just minutes from downtown Provo and Orem. Located only 5 minutes from I-15.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1551 S 850 E
1551 South 850 East, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1100 sqft
Fall in love with this furnished home. You will not be disappointed. 1 bedroom and 1 full office. Close to BYU and UVU. Quiet dead end street. Amazing view. Access at rear of home. Quite private downstairs unit.
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
958 North 2050 W Geneva Road
958 North Geneva Road, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1926 sqft
Cute 3 BR, 2 BA home on Geneva Road just north of Center Street. Large living room with fireplace. Updated kitchen, cute gabled loft bedroom. Big basement with lots of storage. Fully fenced, shady back yard. 2 car garage. No pets.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1670 Hickory Lane - 1
1670 Hickory Lane, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
Nice Willowbrook ground floor condo. Walking distance to UVRMC and bus lines to BYU and UVU. Easy care, no carpet, just tile throughout. 3 BR, 1.5 BA, comes with washer/dryer. Quiet community with playgrounds and a pool for hot summer days.
Results within 5 miles of Cherry Hill
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
26 Units Available
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$895
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1174 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 11:34 AM
25 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,109
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
2 Units Available
Mountain Run
1219 S 580 W, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
672 sqft
This community provides residents with onsite laundry facilities and picnic areas. Utah Valley University and the Walmart Supercenter are both within walking distance. Every unit features a dishwasher, garbage disposal, and extra storage space.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
11 Units Available
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1250 sqft
Village Park provides spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of extra amenities. All of our apartments include dishwasher, fridge, oven, and full size washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 04:16 PM
8 Units Available
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$985
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1415 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
4950 N University Ave #38
4950 North University Avenue, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1165 sqft
4950 N University Ave #38 Available 09/01/20 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Provo - This condo is located close to Provo Canyon, shopping, and entertainment opportunities. The Master bath has a garden tub. The living room has lots of light.
1 of 39
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1872 W 600 S
1872 W 600 S, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2831 sqft
1872 W 600 S Available 08/01/20 Fun Dream Home - This beautiful home offers a tasteful living with modern touches in the kitchen, calming neutral colors throughout the home with a finished basement providing a second living room and a fun kids
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1084 W 1360 S
1084 West 1360 South, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
1084 W 1360 S Available 08/08/20 Cute 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Orem!! - Don't miss out on this cute 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in Orem. This condo is located in the Normandy community. Recently remodeled with new carpet & flooring.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Herriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTProvo, UTSpringville, UTAmerican Fork, UTSpanish Fork, UTSaratoga Springs, UTPayson, UT