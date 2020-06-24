All apartments in San Antonio
9927 Alexa Place

9927 Alexa Place · No Longer Available
Location

9927 Alexa Place, San Antonio, TX 78251
San Antonio Creekside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,496 sf home is located in San Antonio, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 1 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9927 Alexa Place have any available units?
9927 Alexa Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9927 Alexa Place have?
Some of 9927 Alexa Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9927 Alexa Place currently offering any rent specials?
9927 Alexa Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9927 Alexa Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9927 Alexa Place is pet friendly.
Does 9927 Alexa Place offer parking?
Yes, 9927 Alexa Place offers parking.
Does 9927 Alexa Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9927 Alexa Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9927 Alexa Place have a pool?
No, 9927 Alexa Place does not have a pool.
Does 9927 Alexa Place have accessible units?
No, 9927 Alexa Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9927 Alexa Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9927 Alexa Place does not have units with dishwashers.
